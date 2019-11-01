Donald Trump is a lifelong New Yorker no longer.

In paperwork filed Sept. 27 to the Palm Beach County Circuit Court in Florida, the president, 73, and his family designated his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach as their place of primary residence.

Trump’s declaration of domicile named Trump Tower in New York City as his previous residence.

The president — who listed the White House and his New Jersey Trump National Golf Club as his other homes — addressed the switch on Twitter on Thursday, writing that New York will “always have a special place in my heart!”

In practice, however, Trump regularly travels between the White House and his properties in New Jersey, New York and Florida, where the first lady, 49, also spends significant time.

The surprise move officially relocating to Florida was met with mockery by Trump’s critics and the suggestion that he had relocated for tax reasons, which the White House denied.

“I cherish New York, and the people ofNew York, and always will,” Trump wrote on Twitter, “but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse.”

“Good riddance,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted of the news. “It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida.”

N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio also had a message for the president, tweeting: “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever.”

De Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, echoed his sentiment, writing on Twitter, “Boy, bye.👋🏾.”

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence. I cherish New York, and the people of….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Good riddance. It's not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He's all yours, Florida. https://t.co/9AX0q1aBkQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 1, 2019

On Twitter, Trump added, “[I]n the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York.”

The amount or taxes he has paid in New York is unknown since he has yet to release his tax records.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is seeking to challenge Trump in next year’s election, was among those who linked the relocation to taxes.

“Donald Trump doesn’t want the state of New York to see his taxes—I wonder why. Let’s call this out for what it is: Corruption, plain and simple,” Warren wrote on Thursday. “Under my anti-corruption plan, all presidential candidates would be required to release their tax returns.”

According to The New York Times, however, the decision shouldn’t have an impact on a recent subpoena filed by a Manhattan district attorney to force Trump to reveal his tax returns to authorities. (That matter is now pending before the courts.)

Don't let the door hit you on the way out or whatever. https://t.co/bLu88AzKVf — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 1, 2019

Donald Trump doesn't want the state of New York to see his taxes—I wonder why. Let's call this out for what it is: Corruption, plain and simple. Under my anti-corruption plan, all presidential candidates would be required to release their tax returns. https://t.co/0QnsObxV1r — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 1, 2019

The official move to Florida could be a way for Trump to seek lower tax rates as well as reduce the estate taxes his heirs would face, according to the Times.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Kellyanne Conway, a top Trump aide, said he was not seeking to avoid taxes and that he moved from New York “with some regret.”