Former First Lady Melania Trump did not share a Happy Father's Day message on social media, either

Only Two of Donald Trump's Kids Shared Father's Day Messages, While He Ranted About 'Losers of the World'

Just two of Donald Trump's five children shared "Happy Father's Day" messages on social media Sunday, while the former president's three other children and his wife said nothing to mark the occasion.

Then late Sunday night Trump, 75, then sent out a bizarre press statement, writing, "Happy Father's Day to all, including the Radical Left, RINOs, and other Losers of the world."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, shared two pictures on Instagram of her and the former president.

"Happy Father's Day, Dad!" Tiffany, 27, wrote. "I'm so grateful for your boundless love, hilarious sense of humor, and for always believing in me!"

The former president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., shared an image of them sitting behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. "Happy Father's Day dad, and the same to all the amazing dads and father figures out there," Trump Jr., 43, wrote.

Trump is the father to sons Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Barron Trump, as well as daughters Ivanka Trump and Tiffany. (Barron, 15, is not on social media.)

The Trump children's involvement in their father's political career became a trademark of his one-term presidency, although he hasn't always been sentimental when it comes to parenting.

Donald Trump speaks in the Diplomatic Room of the White House Donald Trump | Credit: Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

In her 2018 memoir, Raising Trump, the president's first wife, Ivana Trump - who is the mother of Eric, Don Jr. and Ivanka - recalls Trump balking when she suggested naming their firstborn son Donald Jr.

"What if he's a loser?" Trump said, according to Ivana.

And in a 2005 appearance on the Opie and Anthony show, Trump said changing his children's diapers was just "not for him."

"There's a lot of women out there that demand that the husband act like the wife and you know there's a lot of husbands that listen to that… I'm really like a great father but certain things you do and certain things you don't," Trump said. "It's just not for me."

Father's Day comes on the the heels of the former president's recent birthday and a myriad of ongoing legal battles.

Earlier this month, Trump celebrated his birthday at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

A source told PEOPLE Trump was expected to play golf, while "the family will celebrate Donald's birthday together as they usually do." His ex-wife Ivana, however, told PEOPLE Trump isn't too keen on celebrations when it comes to growing older.

"Donald hates his birthdays," Ivana said Monday. "So I did speak to him and wished him happy birthday and told him, 'Don't worry about your age. Age is just a number, and his and mine [are] unlisted.' "

The former president is facing mounting legal issues since losing the veil of the presidency after he begrudgingly left office in January.

The Republican Party that rallied around him this time last year ahead of his failed re-election bid has seen a vocal minority of its lawmakers fracture away in the wake of Trump's lies about his loss.