No, Donald Trump Can't Just Delay the 2020 Election Regardless of His Latest Tweet

President Donald Trump — no stranger to saying all manner of wild things online — on Thursday floated a new and alarming idea on Twitter: perhaps the Nov. 3 presidential election should be delayed because of increased mail ballots during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" he wrote.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His tweet spread widely.

(Not coincidentally, many critics pointed out, the government had just announced that the economy shrank by a third last quarter, as the coronavirus forced widespread shutdowns.)

Regardless of whatever he suggests online about a delay, Trump, 74, does not have the authority to move the Nov. 3 election date. That date is set by federal law.

Changing the day would require Congressional approval — both by the Republican majority in the Senate and the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives — which makes the chances of such a move exceedingly small.

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Says He No Longer Supports Donald Trump — 'I'm Taking the Red Hat Off'

What's more, the Constitution requires presidential terms to end on Jan. 20 so an election must be held before that day, even if Congress were to consent to changing it.

Trump's latest tweet was in keeping with his repeated criticism of mail-in voting and his baseless claims of potentially widespread voter fraud.

According to the Associated Press: "Five states already rely exclusively on mail-in ballots, and they say they have necessary safeguards in place to ensure that a hostile foreign actor doesn’t disrupt the vote. Election security experts say that all forms of voter fraud are rare, including absentee balloting."

While the fact-checking website Snopes notes "fraud is slightly more common with mail-in voting than in-person voting at polling places," election experts say "all types of voter fraud in U.S. elections is minuscule in comparison to the number of ballots cast."

This year, as he did in 2016, Trump has said he may not personally accept the results of the election, in which he is set to face former Vice President Joe Biden.