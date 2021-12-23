The former president pushed back at vaccine criticism to right-wing media personality Candace Owens, saying, "Oh no, the vaccines work"

Donald Trump Again Offers Public Support for Vaccine: 'People Aren't Dying When They Take the Vaccine'

Donald Trump is again publicly voicing his support of the COVID-19 vaccines, telling controversial right-wing media personality Candace Owens that vaccines "work" and that those who get sick with the virus "are the ones that don't take the vaccine."

Trump's most recent comments came in an episode of the Daily Wire show Candace, which aired Tuesday, after Owens said that more people have died from COVID-19 "under Joe Biden, than under you and more people took the vaccine this year."

Owens continued: "So people are questioning how—"

"Oh no, the vaccines work, but some people aren't the ones taking it," Trump, 75, interjected. "The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don't take the vaccine. But it's still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you're protected."

Trump continued: "Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it's a very minor form. People aren't dying when they take the vaccine."

Donald Trump and Candance Owens Donald Trump (left), Candace Owens | Credit: Candace/YouTube

When asked to comment on vaccine mandates, Trump told Owens: "Well I stand on, forget about the mandates, people have to have their freedom, but at the same time, the vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind."

The notion that more people have been infected with the virus after the rollout of the vaccines is a common anti-vaccine talking point, though it belies the exponential spread of the virus and the fact that vaccines were not widely available until May.

And while vaccinated individuals aren't immune to catching the virus at all, their chances of severe illness or death are greatly reduced, as Trump himself noted.

Still, the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines highlighted a political divide in the country, with recent tabulations showing that only 60 percent of Republican adults have gotten one shot of the vaccine (compared with roughly 86 percent of Democratic voters), The New York Times reports.

In regions of the country that supported Trump, the divide is stark. That same research found that 25 of every 100,000 residents in counties that voted for Trump died of the virus in October, compared with 7.8 per 100,000 in counties that voted overwhelmingly for Democrat Joe Biden.

The White House seized on Trump's comments, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki sharing a video of Trump's exchange with Owens, and writing: "Just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. Merry Christmas eve eve. Go get boosted."

While Trump has previously flirted with the vaccine skepticism exhibited by many of his supporters, his most recent statements are more direct, with his remarks to Owens coming days after the former president was booed by some of his own supporters when he confirmed that he had received his booster shot.

"Look, we did something that was historic. We saved tens of millions of lives worldwide. We, together, all of us, not me," the former president said in a weekend appearance at his and Bill O'Reilly's joint "History Tour," footage of which was shared on Twitter by O'Reilly's No Spin News.

"If you don't want to take it, you shouldn't be forced to take it. No mandates," Trump said, going on to tout his administration's "Operation Warp Speed" project, a public-private partnership that supported multiple COVID-19 vaccine candidates to speed up their creation.

Asked by O'Reilly whether he had received his booster, Trump said he had.

"This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now. Take credit for it," Trump told O'Reilly in his appearance this weekend, adding that the rapid speed at which effective vaccines were developed was "historic."

A portion of the crowd then began to boo the former president, who responded: "Don't, don't, don't, don't, don't. No, no— That's all right. It's a very tiny group up there."