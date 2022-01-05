Some reports suggest that the former president's team was worried about a lack of television coverage of the event, due to the optics surrounding it

Trump Cancels Press Conference Planned for Anniversary of Capitol Riot as Allies Warn Him Against It

Donald Trump canceled a press conference he had planned to coincide with the first anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in which he was widely expected to whitewash the events of that day and continue falsely claiming the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him.

In a statement on Tuesday, the 75-year-old former president said he was canceling the event, to be held at his Florida club. He blamed familiar targets: "the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media."

Instead, Trump said he would discuss the "important topics" that were planned for the scuttled press conference at a rally on Jan. 15 in Arizona.

The cancellation comes as several key Trump allies openly questioned whether it was a good idea for him to host the event on the day lawmakers would otherwise be marking the first year since the insurrection by a pro-Trump mob.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham, speaking to Rep. Jim Banks on Monday's episode of her show, wondered aloud: "Some things were horrific that happened and shouldn't have happened that day. ... Is it smart for President Trump to do a rally on that particular day, versus next week or the week before?"

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham also cautioned against the press conference, telling Axios that he spoke to Trump and told him, "There could be peril in doing a news conference. ... Best to focus on election reform instead."

Other reports suggest that the Trump team was worried about a lack of television coverage of the event, due to the optics surrounding it.

A spokesperson for the former president did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding the reason behind the cancellation.

Before the rioting broke out on Jan. 6, 2021, then-President Trump had publicly pressured his own vice president, Mike Pence, to somehow use his position to overturn the 2020 election results when Congress met to ratify now-President Joe Biden's victory.

capitol coup Rioters at the U.S. Capitol | Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

Speaking at a rally held shortly before the protesting at the Capitol turned violent, Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the building where Congress had convened. Though he said they should be peaceful, he also said the group should "fight like hell."

Once at the Capitol, a swarm of Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and breached the building, ultimately forcing Pence and other lawmakers to be quickly evacuated and placed under temporary lockdown.

Trump was subsequently impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting the violence, but the Senate voted to acquit him of the charges.