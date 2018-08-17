Donald Trump Says He Canceled Military Parade Because of the 'Ridiculously High' Cost

President Donald Trump announced that he decided to cancel an upcoming military parade in Washington, D.C. because it was going to be too expensive.

Sharing the news on Friday morning, Trump wrote on Twitter that he had decided to cancel the event because “the local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it.”

“When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up!” he continued.

In a separate tweet, Trump added that he will instead attend “the big parade already scheduled at Andrews Air Force Base on a different date, & go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th.”

“Maybe we will do something next year in D.C. when the cost comes WAY DOWN,” he continued. “Now we can buy some more jet fighters!”

In response to Trump’s tweets, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, seemed eager to take responsibility for the president’s decision to cancel the parade.

“Yup, I’m Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington DC, the local politician who finally got thru to the reality star in the White House with the realities ($21.6M) of parades/events/demonstrations in Trump America (sad),” she wrote.

Trump’s tweets came one day after CNBC reported that the estimated cost of the parade could be as high as $92 million. NBC News was also able to confirm the estimate.

In a statement from the Department of Defense on Thursday, Col. Rob Manning claimed that while the parade was originally being planned for November, they were now looking into 2019 dates, according to NBC News.

Trump has spoken publicly and privately in the past about having a parade to showcase the might of the military, most notably after attending the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris last July with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In February, a military official told The Washington Post that Trump had given “marching orders” to White House and Pentagon officials, saying, “I want a parade like the one in France.”

A White House official told the Post that the president’s intention was to “highlight the service and sacrifice of the military and have a unifying moment for the country,” but the idea was criticized by many Americans as being authoritarian and even abusive of the military.