The PEOPLE staffer covering the 2015 event later recalled: "Neither I nor anyone else could have predicted what Trump had in store"

Looking Back at the Day Donald Trump Announced His Presidential Bid — from Someone in the Room

Editor's note: Tuesday was the five-year anniversary of President Donald Trump announcing his ultimately successful bid for the White House. Former PEOPLE editor Tierney McAfee covered Trump for several years, including being in attendance at his June 2015 announcement. This article looking back at that day was originally published on Nov. 7, 2016.

It all started with an escalator ride — and escalated from there.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On June 16, 2015, Donald Trump descended a golden escalator to announce his presidential bid at his own Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The strains of “Rockin’ in the Free World” by Neil Young filled the air as the business mogul made his grand escalator entrance before taking the stage after an introduction by his daughter Ivanka Trump.

It was day one of an unorthodox presidential bid that would go on to upend the GOP and roil the nation.

And there I was at the bottom of the escalator.

Image zoom Christopher Gregory/Getty

It was my first time covering a presidential election, but neither I nor anyone else could have predicted what Trump had in store for 2016.

Much of what the eventual GOP nominee said that first day has stuck with him throughout his campaign, including his slogan, “Make America Great Again” — emblazoned on T-shirts that staffers handed out to audience members outside Trump’s Gucci store on Fifth Avenue — his reliance on daughter Ivanka as a campaign surrogate, and his promise to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico to keep out immigrants who cross illegally.

RELATED VIDEO: Donald Trump Refuses to Pledge He’ll Accept Election Results

That day, in varying degrees of vagueness, Trump described the many things he believed were holding America back from greatness, while also reminding Americans that he was “really rich.”

“We don’t have victories anymore,” he declared.

“The American dream is dead,” he said.

“[Politicians] will never make America great again.”

He also uttered this infamous line, which later sent shock waves across the world: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best … They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Later, he debuted his plan to build a border wall: “I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively, I will build a great, great wall on our southern border. And I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”

The trademark Trump belligerence and barbs were all there, but in retrospect they fell a little flat without the fiercely loyal followers who would soon flock to him to cheer him on — and without the critics who would soon cry foul.

Given the immediate and widespread backlash Trump faced for his wall proposal and comments about Mexican immigrants, his remarks drew no audible gasps or boos from the crowd that day. Raised eyebrows, maybe, but not outrage.

Perhaps that’s because, at the time, not many took the business mogul seriously. After all, he had teased a potential run multiple times over the course of nearly three decades, with 2015 marking the first time he declared that he was officially in the race.

Image zoom My press pass for Donald Trump’s campaign launch Tierney McAfee

I showed up to his “special announcement” at Trump Tower more than a year ago half expecting it to be a publicity stunt.

It was crowded that day — allegedly with paid extras from a local casting agency — and I remember working my way through the crowd to a press pen where fellow reporters were watching Trump speak on a flatscreen TV.

Fifteen minutes after taking the stage, Trump finally declared: “Ladies and gentleman, I am officially running for president of the United States and we are going to make our country great again.”

The audience erupted into cheers, and “Rockin’ in the Free World” kicked in again on the loudspeakers — but not for long. After a few seconds of nodding along to the music, Trump looked up and signaled brusquely for the music to be cut off.

I couldn’t help but laugh. It was so classic Trump as we knew him then — the gesture of a wealthy, larger-than-life reality TV boss accustomed to dismissing people with a point of his finger or flick of his wrist.

I looked over to see ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, former adviser to Bill Clinton, chuckling as well.