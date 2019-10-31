Donald Trump Booed Again by Nationals Fans as Campaign Ad Plays During Final World Series Game

Image zoom President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump may call Washington, D.C., his home, but he’s not a universally loved figure there.

As the World Series came to a close on Wednesday, with the Washington Nationals picking up their first-ever championship win, Trump was once again met with boos and mockery by critics … even though he didn’t physically attend the game.

Although Game 7 of the World Series took place in Houston — home of the losing team, the Astros — 36,000 Nationals fans gathered in D.C. to attend a free viewing party at Nationals Park, watching the big game on the stadium’s big screen.

During one of the game’s commercial breaks, a pro-Trump campaign ad played and, as they had when Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended Game 5 in the capital three days earlier, some Nationals fans booed the president and chanted “lock him up” — a twist on a common chant during his rallies, usually referring to Hillary Clinton.

Following the game, another fan of the team spoke out against the president, 73, as he reflected on how much the victory meant for residents of the nation’s capital.

“This is huge for D.C. D.C., we needed this. We got some a— in the f— White House right now,” the fan said, as the reporter conducing the interview could be heard saying “oh no.”

Trump just showed up in a commercial on the big screen at Nats Park… a few more boos hurled his way… (@wusa9) #WorldSeries #STAYINTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/sDc7fobAHl — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) October 31, 2019

Nationals Park booing and chanting “Lock him up” as the Trump campaign runs an ad on the jumbotron. I love this city so much. pic.twitter.com/0EmCoBOt6t — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) October 31, 2019

Image zoom The crowd at Nationals Park during Game 7 Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

Unsurprisingly, the ad, which many on social media were quick to point out was airing just hours before the House of Representatives voted in support of impeachment proceedings against Trump, took a stab at his political opponents.

“President Trump is changing Washington,” the ad proclaimed while boasting about the amount of jobs that have been created during his time in office as well as his often-criticized record on immigration and the recent death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“But the Democrats would rather focus on impeachment and phony investigations, ignoring the real issues,” continued the ad, which included images of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former special counsel Robert Mueller. “But that’s not stopping Donald Trump. He’s no Mr. Nice Guy, but sometimes it takes a Donald Trump to change Washington.”

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told The Washington Post that the decision to buy ad time during the World Series came with a seven-figure price tag.

Speaking generally of their strategy, Murtaugh added that although the election is still a year away, “We are on offense.”

About 23 million people watched Game 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and up to that point the series had attracted an average of 11.6 viewers per game, according to The Los Angeles Times.

RELATED: 2 Days After Being Booed at World Series, Trump Surrounds Himself with GOP Supporters and Blasts Pelosi

Image zoom President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (center) at Game 5 of the World Series Will Newton/Getty

On Thursday, Democrats formally voted on their ongoing investigation, passing a resolution to formalize the impeachment inquiry.

“Today, we are further down the path of our inquiry,” Speaker Pelosi, 79, told reporters Thursday, according to Politico, as she called it a “sad day.”

“Nobody comes to Congress to impeach the president.”

So far, the impeachment investigation has reportedly seen closed-door testimony from various government officials corroborating the broader picture of Trump and his associates acting improperly toward Ukraine.

This summer, Trump pushed Ukraine’s government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of his leading challengers for re-election next year. He has denied wrongdoing and called Congress’ investigation a “witch hunt.”