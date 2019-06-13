Trump Misspells Prince Charles' Title as 'Prince of Whales' — and the Internet Reacts

President Donald Trump, who is prone to typos and misspellings on his social media account, botched the spelling of Prince Charles’ official title Thursday, referring to him as the “Prince of Whales,” and invoking not royalty but something more akin to Moby Dick or Shamu.

Trump, 72, was amid a tweetstorm when he referenced the royal as part of his argument that he should not have to divulge details of his discussions with world leaders to the FBI.

“I meet and talk to ‘foreign governments’ every day. I just met with the Queen of England (U.K.), the Prince of Whales, the P.M. of the United Kingdom, the P.M. of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland. We talked about ‘Everything!’” he wrote.

“Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings? How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters.”

The tweet was deleted and replaced with the proper spelling, Prince of Wales, but Twitter users quickly ran with it, sharing memes that poked fun at the misspelling.

Trump’s tweets came one day after he told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that if foreign operatives offered damaging information on his 2020 opponent, he’d take it.

“There’s nothing wrong with listening… It’s not interference,” he said. “They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI — if I thought there was something wrong. But when somebody comes up with oppo research, right, they come up with oppo research, ‘Oh let’s call the FBI.’ The FBI doesn’t have enough agents to take care of it. When you go and talk, honestly, to congressmen, they all do it, they always have, and that’s the way it is. It’s called oppo research.”

The president recently visited the U.K. on a state visit earlier this month, and spent time with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prime Minister Theresa May, though he was met with protesters who flooded the streets in London and Portsmouth to denounce his visit.

He praised the royal family as “really nice” during an interview with Piers Morgan that aired on Good Morning Britain, and said he spoke with Charles about climate change

Thursday’s tweet isn’t the first time Trump has made headlines for sloppy spelling.

He’s previously misspelled “heal” as “heel” and “honored” as “honered” in various tweets, and misspelled the name of Republican Karen Handel during the special election for Georgia’s sixth congressional district.

Trump also infamously butchered the spelling of “coverage” as “covfefe” in a viral 2017 tweet, and earlier this year, wrote that he’d served the Clemson Tigers football team “over 1000 hamberders” during their trip to the White House.