Trump Reportedly Called Kimberly Guilfoyle After RNC Speech Where She Shouted Her Support

Citing sources, the website wrote that the president praised Guilfoyle, an adviser to his re-election campaign, for her "amazing" and "fantastic" remarks — labeling the speech one of the “greatest” he’d ever seen, with "so much energy."

Trump, 74, also reportedly compared his eldest son's girlfriend to the likes of Eva “Evita” Perón, the famed former first lady of Argentina.

A White House spokesman told PEOPLE they did not comment on private conversations; a Trump campaign spokesman did not return an email.

Guilfoyle, 51, made headlines after the ringing endorsement she gave Trump on Aug. 24 at the RNC, complete with sweeping gestures, beaming smiles and a delivery that rose to a yell. (One Twitter critic quickly compared her to a Power Rangers villain, in a viral jab.)

Switching between praise for Trump's conservative record and a warning that Democratic rivals Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, would bring about catastrophe in the country, Guilfoyle ended on a closing message that she shouted out across the auditorium in Washington, D.C.

“You are capable! You are qualified! You are powerful and you have the ability to choose your life and determine your destiny!” Guilfoyle said. “Don’t let the Democrats take you for granted. Don’t let them step on you."

"The best is yet to come!" she concluded.

Image zoom Kimberly Guilfoyle speaking at the Republican National Convention on Monday night NBC News

Much of her praise for the president, 74, was in contrast to the social movements that have roiled the country this year, including some protests that have devolved into violence. Since the killing of George Floyd in police custody in May, calls to decrease funding for law enforcement have also gained steam — though Biden's platform does not include that proposal.

Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump Jr., also invoked her own back story in explaining her support for the president.

She mentioned her mother's life as a teacher in Puerto Rico and her father, "also an immigrant," who was born in Ireland. (Social media users were quick to note that Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens and so aren't immigrants to the U.S.)

"Now," Guilfoyle said, "I consider it my duty to fight to protect that [American] dream."

In April 2019, Guilfoyle announced that she would be joining Trump's re-election campaign, about a year after she began dating Don Jr.

“America’s continued success depends on @realDonaldTrump getting re-elected and continuing his #MAGA policies,” she wrote alongside a photo of her with the president and Don Jr. at the time.