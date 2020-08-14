The president plans to visit his younger brother, whose condition was not immediately clear

President Trump's Brother Robert Has Been Hospitalized and Is Reportedly 'Very Ill'

Robert Trump and his older brother, President Donald Trump together in 1999

Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert, has been hospitalized and the president plans to visit him, the White House said Friday.

Robert's exact condition was not immediately clear and White House aides did not respond on the record to further questions about his health.

ABC News, which first reported Robert's hospitalization, cited multiple sources describing the 72-year-old as "very ill."

According to the network, Robert had been in intensive care in June in New York City.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told ABC that the president and Robert "have a very good relationship," and she said more information was expected from the president later Friday.

Image zoom Donald Trump (right) hugs his brother Robert Trump (left) after delivering his acceptance speech in the early morning hours of November 9, 2016 in New York City Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Image zoom Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Robert Trump and Blaine Trump at the Rainbow Room in New York City Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

Amid his health issues, Robert fought a legal battle this summer against his niece, Mary Trump, over her scathing tell-all about the president and their family — which included scenes of the younger Robert sometimes being tormented by his older brother.

Robert went into the family's real estate business but, according to the BBC in 2018, was "said not to court publicity and prefers a quieter life."

The president's brother told Page Six in 2016 that he is “gainfully retired" and living on Long Island.

The Trumps' oldest brother, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981 after years of alcoholism. The eldest Trump brother was Mary's father and died at 42. Mary had engaged in a legal battle with her uncles Robert and Donald this summer over the release of her new memoir.

Robert unsuccessfully argued in court that Mary was violating a 2001 confidentiality agreement she had signed with her uncles by releasing the book.

"I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary’s actions are truly a disgrace,” Robert told The New York Times in June.

In another statement, Robert called Mary's tell-all about her family "disgraceful" and full of sensational mischaracterizations. However, a court ruled in favor of Mary and she released the best-selling book in July.

Robert had largely remained outside the public eye in recent years, despite his older brother's daily headline-grabbing statements and actions as president.

The president's brother was previously married to former wife Blaine for 25 years, before they divorced in 2008. The fallout of their relationship was dissected in the tabloids, as it was reported Robert had an affair and left Blaine for another woman in New York.

Robert was on hand to celebrate his brother's 2016 election win, hugging Donald after he delivered his acceptance speech and then went to find his brother in the crowd at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

Trump also has two older sisters, retired U.S. appeals court judge Maryanne Trump Barry, 83, and banking executive Elizabeth Trump Grau, 78.