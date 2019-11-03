President Donald Trump received an unfavorable welcome when he arrived at the Ultimate Fighting Championship in New York City on Saturday night.

Videos shared to Twitter showed a large amount of boos directed at Trump, 73, when he entered Madison Square Garden for the event.

While there were some cheers for the current president, signs that read “Remove Trump” and “Impeach Trump” could also be seen in the audience, CNN reported.

Trump was in attendance for the UFC 244 with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, New York Rep. Peter King, and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, according to the outlet.

President Trump getting massively booed as he entered the Garden for #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/ZwmSxlQ4uL — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 3, 2019

Just days prior, Trump was also booed at the final game of the World Series when a pro-Trump campaign ad played and some Nationals fans booed the president and chanted “lock him up” — a twist on a common chant during his rallies, usually referring to former Secretary of State and Trump 2016 challenger Hillary Clinton.

At Game 5 of the World Series last Sunday, Trump and wife Melania Trump physically attended and received a roaring sea of “boos” from the crowed as the couple’s image flashed on the big screen.

The UFC 244 match also marked the president’s first appearance in N.Y.C. following his decision to become a permanent Florida resident.

In paperwork filed Sept. 27 to the Palm Beach County Circuit Court in Florida, the president and his family designated his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach as their primary residence.

Trump’s declaration of domicile named Trump Tower in New York City as his previous residence.

The president — who listed the White House and his New Jersey Trump National Golf Club as his other homes — addressed the switch on Twitter on Thursday, writing that New York will “always have a special place in my heart!”

In practice, however, Trump regularly travels between the White House and his properties in New Jersey, New York and Florida, where the first lady, 49, also spends significant time.

The surprise move officially relocating to Florida was met with mockery by Trump’s critics and the suggestion that he had relocated for tax reasons, which the White House denied.

“Good riddance,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted of the news. “It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida.”

N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio also had a message for the president, tweeting: “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever.”

The official move to Florida could be a way for Trump to seek lower tax rates as well as reduce the estate taxes his heirs would face, according to the Times.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Kellyanne Conway, a top Trump aide, said he was not seeking to avoid taxes and that he moved from New York “with some regret.”