Donald Trump and Melania Booed at World Series — and Crowd Breaks Into 'Lock Him Up' Chant

Donald and Melania Trump stepped out in Washington, D.C., on Sunday to support the Nationals as they played against the Houston Astros at Game 5 of the World Series — but the first couple’s presence wasn’t exactly warmly received by the rowdy baseball crowd.

The president, 73, and the first lady, 49, received their share of ire from ballpark goers, with many in the crowd erupting into a roaring sea of “boos” as the couple’s image flashed on the big screen.

Critics also chanted “lock him up” — flipping the phrase President Trump and his supporters have famously directed at his 2016 Democratic presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Videos of the moment were captured by sports fans at Nationals Park and shared on social media.

Some attendees cheered and clapped for the Trumps, but it was the dissenters who were louder.



The Trumps’ presence at the game was made known to fans during the third inning, immediately following the regular salute to veterans, USA Today reported.

It’s unclear if Mr. and Mrs. Trump heard the chants while they sat and viewed the game alongside Republican allies including Sen. Lindsey Graham, House of Representatives Minority Whip Steve Scalise, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Mark Meadows, House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, Rep. Matt Gaetz and Sen. David Perdue.

WATCH: President Trump met with loud boos as he is introduced at the World Series in Nationals Park on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4RTW8ZqxqP — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 28, 2019

Reaction at Nats Park as President @realDonaldTrump is introduced pic.twitter.com/kO6EydX4lo — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) October 28, 2019

Boos heard throughout Nationals Park as President Trump and the First Lady are announced and shown on screen after the “wave your caps” moment between innings pic.twitter.com/RSZlbMA2W7 — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

Earlier in the game, celebrity chef and 2019 Nobel peace prize nominee José Andrés — a critic of President Trump’s immigration policy — threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Though every president since William Taft in 1910 has thrown out a first pitch during their time in office, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said earlier this week that President Trump declined to do so to minimize distractions for fans.

Fans chant “lock him up” to President Trump at Nationals WS game just now. pic.twitter.com/d7aTfz1GHK — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 28, 2019

President Trump was booed loudly by the fans at Nats Park when he was shown on the big screen.

Then came a loud chant: “Lock him up.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/LBbgSAHd6k — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) October 28, 2019

“His view was that in order to make the fan experience as positive as possible, he would arrive at Game 5 sometime after the game began so that it wouldn’t interfere with fans getting into the stadium,” Manfred said prior to Game 3, the Associated Press reported. “Quite frankly, we were very grateful for that. We thought it was a great decision on the president’s part.”

In fact, until Sunday night, Mr. Trump had yet to attend a major league game as president.

He and the first lady arrived shortly after the first inning, USA Today reported; and, according to the AP, the pair stayed for seven innings before heading home to the White House.

The Astros currently lead the World Series 3-2, having triumphed over the Nationals on Sunday with a score of 7-1.