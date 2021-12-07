Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Mark Meadows writes in The Chief’s Chief about the seriousness of the former president’s infection and how staff secretly arranged delivery of treatments to the White House

Donald Trump's Blood Oxygen Levels Were 'Dangerously Low' During COVID Infection, According to Former Top Aide

President Donald Trump heads to Marine One outside the White House en route to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday night.

Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has revealed that the former president's blood oxygen levels were "dangerously low" while he was infected with COVID-19 last year.

In the book The Chief's Chief, which was released Tuesday, Meadows writes that the president was put on oxygen in his residence at the White House hours after Trump announced Oct. 2 that he had tested positive for the virus, The New York Times reports.

"Although the president's condition had improved slightly overnight, his oxygen levels had now dipped down to about 86 percent and could be trending lower, a dangerously low level for someone his age," Meadows writes, according to the report, which states that levels of about 95 to 98 percent are normal for healthy people.

Meadows — who also tells in the book of Trump's positive COVID test result days before a presidential debate with Joe Biden — wrote that the White House medical team asked him for help in getting the president to the hospital.

"I worried that the notion of him going to the hospital, in his mind, would seem like an act of capitulation," Meadows wrote, according to the Times. "I was right."

Donald Trump's doctors Donald Trump's doctors at Walter Reed hospital | Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Entering the residence, Meadows writes that he saw the president in bed wearing a T-shirt and making phone calls. "It was the first time I had seen him in anything other than a golf shirt or a suit jacket," he writes. "If it hadn't been for the oxygen tank by his side, I might have forgotten he was sick at all."

Although Trump was initially reluctant to leave the White House, Meadows convinced the president to seek treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. "It's better that you walk out of here today under your own strength, your own power, than for me to have to carry you out on a gurney in two days," Meadows said he told him.

Heading to the helicopter that would take him to the hospital, Meadows writes that Trump was so weak that dropped a brief case he'd planned to carry.

"I've lost so much strength," Trump said, according to Meadows. "The muscles are just not responding."

donald trump Marine One, the presidential helicopter, arrives at the White House to carry President Donald Trump to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. | Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Times also reports that Meadows writes in the book of arranging a secret delivery of Regeneron's antibody cocktail therapy for the president.

"We'd rigged the four-poster bed in the president's room so that he could recline and take the drug while he was still alert and giving orders," Meadows writes.

He also said a senior aide obtained "special authorization" to land a small jet carrying doses of Regeneron at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport so they could easily be taken to the White House.