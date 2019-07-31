Donald Trump Blames Barack Obama for the White House's Air Conditioning Issues

Donald Trump is airing his woes about the cooling system in the White House — and he thinks Barack Obama had something to do with it.

While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump, 73, revealed he would be spending time at his New Jersey golf club resort next month, but claimed that “it’s never a vacation” while he’s in Bedminster and said he would rather be at the White House, the Associated Press reports.

The president also argued that his time away from Capitol Hill would give maintenance crews an opportunity to fix the inadequate air conditioning system, which he insinuated was ruined by his predecessor.

“The Obama administration worked out a brand new air conditioning system for the West Wing,” he explained, according to AP. “It was so good before they did the system. Now that they did this system, it’s [either] freezing or hot.”

In addition to the air conditioning, Trump also claimed that the U.S. has “a much better economy than in [Obama’s] wildest dreams.”

He later suggested that authorities should look into the former president’s book deal with Penguin Random House instead of the Russian investigation involving former FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Fox 5 D.C. reports.

“It’s a disgrace. We want to find out what happened with the last Democrat president. Let’s look into Obama the way they’ve looked at me from day one,” he said, according to the outlet. “They’ve looked into everything that we’ve done.”

“They could look into the book deal that President Obama made,” Trump continued. “Let’s subpoena all of his records.”

Obama, 57, has also previously taken aim at the current president. In October, at a Democratic campaign event in Milwaukee ahead of the midterms, Obama called out Trump’s failure “to take on corruption. Remember that?” he said.

“They have gone to Washington and just plundered away. In Washington, they have racked up enough indictments to field a football team,” Obama continued, before concluding, “Nobody in my administration got indicted.”

A month later — just two days before Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the Russia investigation after being charged by Mueller — the 44th commander in chief echoed his earlier sentiments stating, “Not only did I not get indicted, nobody in my administration got indicted.”

Obama continued, “By the way, it was the only administration in modern history that that can be said about. In fact, nobody came close to being indicted, probably because the people who joined us were there for the right reasons.”

Most recently, on Saturday, Obama appeared to reference Trump’s recent racist comments attacking four congresswomen of color when he tweeted a Washington Post op-ed written and signed by African-American members of his administration.

The op-ed spoke out against Trump’s tweets earlier this month telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came” despite the majority of the women being born in America.

“I’ve always been proud of what this team accomplished during my administration,” Obama tweeted. “But more than what we did, I’m proud of how they’re continuing to fight for an America that’s better.”