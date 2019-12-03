President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night for a NATO 70th anniversary reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

They were last at the palace in June, for the president’s state visit to the U.K., when he was joined by all of his adult children: Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump (a senior White House aide) and Tiffany Trump.

But unlike that outing, none of his kids made the trip this week, where the president’s schedule is largely full of meetings with other leaders of the decades-old alliance between the U.S., Canada and much of Europe.

Before Tuesday’s reception, President Trump and the first lady had tea with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who were also on hand for the Buckingham event along with Kate Middleton.

First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump are greeted by Deputy Master of The Household Lt. Col Anthony Charles Richards as they arrive at a reception for NATO leaders hosted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday in London.

Queen Elizabeth (seated, front-center) with NATO world leaders, including President Donald Trump (third from left, front)

Absent from the reception were Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Prince William. Meghan and Harry are away on previously scheduled “family time” while William is on a royal tour in Kuwait and Oman.

The Trumps will next head to another reception Tuesday night hosted by Boris Johnson, the U.K.’s prime minister. They are due back in the U.S. by Thursday.

This week’s visit, as with previous Trump trips across the Atlantic, has been met with protests.