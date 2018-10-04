Trump's Attack on Christine Blasey Ford Recalls How He's Mocked His Own Sexual Assault Accusers

Last week, in a sometimes quavering voice, Christine Blasey Ford testified that as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was allegedly sexually assaulting her when the two were teenagers, she “tried to get away from him, but his weight was heavy.”

Tuesday night, Donald Trump mocked Ford as he sarcastically mimicked her testimony at a rally in Mississippi, riling a crowd that applauded and laughed along.

“How did you get home? ‘I don’t remember.’ How did you get there? ‘I don’t remember.’ Where is the place? ‘I don’t remember.’ How many years ago was it? ‘I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know,’ ” Trump said, acting out a misrepresentation of Ford’s testimony during the hearing.

Christine Blasey Ford MICHAEL REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty

The president’s biting theatrics drew rebukes from both sides of the political spectrum Wednesday. But this isn’t the first time Trump has resorted to such tactics. He’s used a similar strategy at rallies to mock some of the women who have accused him of sexual assault and misconduct — a total now at 22, according to Business Insider. (Trump has denied all of the allegations against him.)

Jessica Leeds Courtesy of Jessica Leeds

JESSICA LEEDS

Soon after Donald Trump claimed during a presidential debate that he’d never kissed a woman without her consent, Jessica Leeds alleged in an October 2016 interview that Trump had tried to kiss her, fondle her breasts and put his hand up her skirt while on a flight to New York in the early 1980s.

Days later, Trump bullied Leeds at a rally in North Carolina. “Believe me, she would not be my first choice,” Trump said in an apparent reference to Leeds’ appearance.

The 75-year-old Leeds tells PEOPLE now that Trump’s mimicking of Ford is part of a cruel pattern of ridiculing behavior “indicative of his personality and makeup.”

“He always does this in front of a crowd,” she says. “It’s theater, it has no meaning except that is revealing a personal side where he doesn’t believe the women. It’s back to deny, deny, deny.

“I think it was crueler for Dr. Ford,” she continues, “because this event has caused her a lifetime of pain.”

Natasha Stoynoff Melanie Acevedo

NATASHA STOYNOFF

Trump also publicly mocked Natasha Stoynoff soon after the PEOPLE writer shared her harrowing account of Trump allegedly attacking her in 2005 by pushing her up against a wall at Mar-a- Lago and shoving his tongue down her throat while on a story assignment.

“I was grateful when Trump’s longtime butler burst into the room a minute later, as I tried to unpin myself,” she wrote at the time.

At a campaign rally, Trump accused Stoynoff of being ‘a liar’ and implied she was not attractive. “Check out her Facebook page, you’ll understand,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

(At the time of the alleged incident, a shaken and upset Stoynoff shared details of the alleged attack with colleagues and close friends, which they’ve since publicly corroborated.)

Jessica Drake

JESSICA DRAKE

Adult film star Jessica Drake was the 11th woman to come forward with sexual assault allegations against Trump.

She said in a press conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred by her side that Trump had tightly hugged and kissed her without her permission at a golf tournament in Tahoe, California, in 2006.

In response, Trump implied in a radio interview, as he proclaimed his innocence, that Drake could not have been sexually assaulted due to her choice of work.

“And she’s a porn star. You know, this one that came out recently, ‘he grabbed me and he grabbed me on the arm.’ Oh, I’m sure she’s never been grabbed before,” he said.

Summer Zervos (right) with attorney Glora Allred KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

SUMMER ZERVOS

Former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos came forward in October 2016 to allege that Trump kissed her very aggressively and put his hand on her breast without her consent in 2007.

In response to allegations by Zervos and others, Trump said at a speech in October, 2016: “Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign. Total fabrication, the events never happened — never.”

Trump also promised to sue his accusers. He has not. Instead, Zervos sued him — claiming he defamed her when he accused her and the other women of “lies” and “total fabrication.” Zervos is seeking $2,914 in damages from the suit, which continues to move forward through the courts despite numerous legal challenges from Trump.