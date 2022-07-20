Donald Trump Just Asked a Wisconsin Lawmaker to Overturn 2020 Election Results as Jan. 6 Hearings Continue

Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, says he got a phone call from Trump just last week. "It's very consistent," Vos said of his conversation with the former president

Donald Trump arrives to give remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022; Robin Vos, R-Rochester, talks about estimated cost of the statewide recall election

Donald Trump is still trying to overturn the 2020 election, more than 500 days since President Joe Biden took the oath of office.

Robin Vos, the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, told WISN 12 that he heard from the former president last week after the state's Supreme Court ruled that drop-boxes for absentee ballots there are illegal.

"It's very consistent," Vos said of the call with Trump, whose attempt to remain president despite losing to Biden in 2020 has been the subject of the Jan. 6 committee's public hearings this summer. "He makes his case, which I respect. He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained it's not allowed under the constitution. He has a different opinion, and then he put out the tweet. So that's it."

The tweet Vos referred to is actually a post on Trump's social media platform Truth Social, which said: "Looks like Speaker Robin Vos, a long time professional RINO always looking to guard his flank, will be doing nothing about the amazing Wisconsin Supreme Court decision stating loud and clear that the impossible to control Ballot 'Unlock' Boxes in the State are ILLEGAL. What a waste of a brilliant and courageous decision by Wisconsin's Highest Court."

RINO, which stands for Republican in name only, is a favorite insult of Trump.

"The Democrats would like to sincerely thank Robin, and all of his fellow RINOs, for letting them get away with 'murder,'" Trump added.

Vos has expressed his support for Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision to ban absentee ballot drop-boxes in the state.

"Today's decision demonstrates that the rule of law prevails and the illegal drop boxes are finally going to stop," he wrote on Twitter July 8. "This is a giant step forward in our efforts to ensure election integrity. Our next step has to be electing a new governor who will sign additional election reforms."

Vos clarified to WISN, though, that the ruling is not retroactive and does not affect the 2020 election outcome in Wisconsin, where Biden won its 10 electoral votes for earning 49.4 percent of the popular vote, while Trump trailed with 48.8 percent.

"The court case as you read it does not go back and say what happened in 2020 was illegal," Vos said. "It just says going forward it can't happen."

"I think we all know Donald Trump is Donald Trump," Vos added. "There's very little we can do to control or predict what he will do."

Trump responded in a statement Tuesday night, hinting that a Republican primary challenger could benefit if Vos remains steadfast in his decision to uphold the law.