A Timeline of How Donald Trump's Day in Court Unfolded

Trump addressed a New York City judge himself and entered a plea of not guilty during Tuesday's unprecedented arraignment of a former president

By
Published on April 4, 2023 05:19 PM
Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.
Donald Trump. Photo: Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying documents in connection with an alleged sex scheme cover-up said to involve porn star Stormy Daniels during his bid for presidency in 2016.

After a grand jury indicted him last week, the polarizing former president announced he would surrender to Manhattan authorities, avoiding a proper arrest involving handcuffs and a mug shot.

Here's a complete timeline of his history-making day in court, including before and after the legal proceedings.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) talks to supporters of former US President Donals Trump outside the District Attorneys office in New York on April 4, 2023.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

10:30 a.m.: Marjorie Taylor Greene holds rally near Manhattan courthouse

The controversial Georgia representative and outspoken MAGA supporter headlined a pro-Trump rally outside the courthouse at Collect Pond Park ahead of the ex-president's arraignment (also spotted was Trump ally Rep. George Santos).

Although Greene's appearance was brief, and her speech was largely muffled by the crowd, she could be heard criticizing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose grand jury brought the 34 felony criminal charges against Trump.

Minutes later, she was whisked away by a security team.

Former President Donald Trump waves to the media before leaving Trump Tower, Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in New York. Trump came to New York to face charges related to hush money payments. Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed up by a Manhattan grand jury. Grand Jury Indictment of Former President Donald Trump, New York, United States - 04 Apr 2023
John Nacion/UPI/Shutterstock

1 p.m.: Trump makes his way to the courthouse

Trump, 76, departed Trump Tower for Manhattan Criminal Court in a Black SUV. While en route to turn himself in to authorities, he noted his thoughts on his social media platform Truth Social, where he wrote, "WOW, they are going to ARREST ME," according to CNN. "Can't believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

1:20 p.m.: Trump arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court

Trump turned himself into authorities Tuesday afternoon. He surrendered at the Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday, which was cleared out ahead of his arrival.

Upon arrival, the former president, who is actively campaigning for another term, was fingerprinted and escorted to the courtroom "with a grim expression on his face," according to The New York Times, to be arraigned on charges that reportedly stem from the alleged $130,000 hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Former US President Donald J. Trump walks towards the courtroom inside New York Criminal Court in New York, New York, USA, 04 April 2023.
JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

2:15 p.m.: Trump's arraignment begins

Trump officially became the first former or sitting president in U.S. history to answer to criminal charges. Seated alongside his attorney Joe Tacopina, Trump periodically took notes, reports say.

2:45 p.m.: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying documents

Trump addressed New York Judge Juan Mercan himself and entered a plea of not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying documents in an alleged sex scandal cover-up, according to the Times.

Former US president Donald Trump leaves the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on April 4, 2023.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty

4:20 p.m.: Manhattan D.A. gives remarks outside of courthouse after arraignment

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, DA Alvin Bragg stood by his belief that Trump violated New York state law, according to NBC.

"No matter who you are. We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct," Bragg told reporters, according to the outlet. "The participants' scheme was illegal. The scheme violated New York election law, which makes it a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means."

4:25 p.m.: Trump departs for Florida

The former president departed Queens to head back home to Florida, where he will speak more on the day's events.

8 p.m.: Trump Mar-a-Lago speech

Trump will begin remarks at a planned Mar-a-Lago event, where he will likely aim to capitalize on the charges and raise money for his 2024 presidential campaign.

