Video from White House Christmas Party Shows Trump Suggesting 2024 Run: 'I'll See You in Four Years'

President Donald Trump, even while refusing to public acknowledge his loss to Joe Biden, is already looking forward to a future presidential campaign, he suggested to supporters at a White House Christmas party Tuesday evening, according to video and quotes later published by reporters.

Calling the last four years "amazing," Trump, 74, said he was trying for four more and will again come 2024.

Video of the event, which was closed to the press, has since been circulating on social media — in part because it was was streamed live on Facebook by a member of the Oklahoma GOP who was in attendance, according to the Associated Press.

“It’s been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” Trump can be seen saying in one video, to cheers from the audience.

Trump could also be seen descending the grand White House staircase to make his entrance to the reception, as one attendee yelled, "We love you, president!"

Elsewhere during the event, Trump was recorded touting the novel coronavirus vaccines, which are set to be distributed within the next several months.

"It's been said by many: a medical miracle," he said of the vaccines, as some attendees could be heard coughing in the background.

The White House, which has grappled with several coronavirus outbreaks including among the first family, is holding indoor gatherings that contradict the guidance of health officials — though aides say some preventative measures are in place.

As the AP and CNN reported, Trump also used his appearance at the party to continue making claims that the Nov. 3 election he lost to Biden was somehow "rigged." That allegation has not been backed up by proof and his legal challenges have been rejected in courts across the country, as local officials — both Republicans and Democrats — have attested to the security of the vote.

Nonetheless, the Trump campaign has spent weeks trying to overturn the results of the election. Though recounts have taken place in some states, they have confirmed President-elect Biden's earlier victory.

Trump, however, described an alternate reality.

"It's certainly an unusual year. We won an election, but they don't like that," he told the party attendees on Tuesday. "I call it a rigged election, and I always will."

"Honestly, this is a disgrace," he added.

A White House spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment about the party or videos of the president.

Several mask-less party attendees could be seen standing closely together and not maintaining the six feet of social distance recommended by health experts.

Image zoom First Lady Melania Trump unveils the 2020 White House Christmas decorations.

The reception was just one of multiple indoor parties slated to be held at the White House this month, amid the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement sent to PEOPLE, First Lady Melania Trump's spokeswoman has said that safety precautions — including required masks, hand sanitizer and "encouraged" social distancing — are being put in place.

"The People’s House will celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah while providing the safest environment possible," the statement read. "This includes smaller guest lists, masks will be required and available, social distancing encouraged while on the White House grounds, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the State Floor."

The statement continued: "Guests will enjoy food individually plated by chefs at plexiglass-protected food stations. All passed beverages will be covered. All service staff will wear masks and gloves to comply with food safety guidelines."

In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said that indoor parties can be dangerous, even with precautions.

"We want everyone to understand that these holiday celebrations can be super-spreader events," he said then, adding that federal health guidelines against holding indoor events "apply to the White House, they apply to the American people, they apply to everyone."

On Monday, in one of her final ceremonial duties before leaving the White House, the first lady unveiled her Christmas decorations.