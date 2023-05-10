Donald Trump Says He Will Appeal Verdict in E. Jean Carroll's Sexual Assault and Defamation Case

Donald Trump is set to appeal Tuesday's court verdict in which a jury found him liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll.

Joseph Tacopina, the former president's attorney, told reporters after the verdict was announced that Trump would challenge the outcome, reported The New York Times.

Tacopina added that the trial was "highly prejudicial" and claimed Judge Lewis A. Kaplan showed a bias toward Carroll.

"There were things that happened in this case that were beyond the pale," Tacopina said. "In New York, you can't get a fair trial."

Hours before the verdict, Trump posted on Truth Social that he would "appeal the unconstitutional silencing of me, as a candidate, no matter the outcome," reported The Hill.

"Waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me," Trump added in the post, per the outlet.

"In the meantime, the other side has a book falsely accusing me of Rape, & is working with the press."

The unanimous verdict was reached after less than three hours of deliberations by the jury and marks the first time Trump — who has been accused of sexual assault by numerous women — has been held legally responsible for sexual misconduct.

In the verdict of the highly publicized civil trial on Tuesday afternoon, the jury also ordered Trump to pay the former Elle advice columnist around $5 million ($2 million for sexual abuse and nearly $3 million for defamation) in damages.

The case against the former president — which moved through a Manhattan federal court — stemmed from rape and defamation allegations made by Carroll, who sued the former president under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which creates a one-year look-back window for survivors of sexual abuse to file claims otherwise barred by the statute of limitations.

Trump continued to deny all allegations put forth by Carroll, who told Today on Wednesday that she was "overwhelmed" by the ruling.

"I'm overwhelmed. I'm overwhelmed with joy and happiness and delight for the women in this country," Carroll told host Savannah Guthrie.

"He was found liable of a very serious charge," she added. "Sexual abuse under New York law is very serious and the jury found that that's what he did."

"I didn't even hear the money," she continued about being awarded $5 million in damages in the civil case. "This is not about the money. This is about getting my name back."