Users Quickly Start Picking Apart Donald Trump's New Social Media Platform

"Anyone can create an account on Trump's social network TRUTH Social using a publicly available link," Washington Post tech reporter Drew Harwell tweeted. "I literally just registered 'mikepence.' The site hasn't even launched yet and it's already this vulnerable"

Former President Donald Trump this week declared "I am excited to send out my first TRUTH," referring to a new social media app he says he plans to launch by early next year.

In characteristic fashion, Trump — who was banned from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and a slew of other major social media platforms after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January — is pitching the project in terms of the culture war.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rumors have swirled since the 2016 campaign that he would move into the social and digital media business.

An announcement was posted Wednesday on a website for the Trump Media & Technology Group, which says its mission is "to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

So far that plan seems to focus on the launch of TRUTH Social. A beta version of the app will be available by invitation only in November, according to the press release, with a nationwide rollout "expected in the first quarter of 2022."

Trump said he hopes the new app will allow him to speak his mind to a large digital audience once again.

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon," the former president said in the press release. "TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!"

donald trump Donald Trump | Credit: Mandel Ngan/Getty

There is a waiting list for those hoping to get an invite. "Follow the truth," the sign-up page says. "TRUTH Social is America's 'Big Tent' social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology."

But some Twitter users have apparently already been able to sign up and register for the site.

"Was just able to setup an account using the handle @donaldtrump on 'Truth Social,' former President Donald Trump's new social media website," Mikael Thalen, a tech writer, tweeted Wednesday. "Although the site is not officially open, a URL was discovered allowing users to sign up anyway."

"Anyone can create an account on Trump's social network TRUTH Social using a publicly available link," Washington Post tech reporter Drew Harwell tweeted. "I literally just registered 'mikepence.' The site hasn't even launched yet and it's already this vulnerable."

In follow-up tweets, Thalen and Harwell report that the previously accessible pages and active accounts were disabled.

A preview page for TRUTH Social on Apple's App Store explains the "big tent" policy.

"Think of a giant outdoor event tent at your best friend's wedding. Who's there? The combination of multiple families from all over the United States, and the world. Uncle Jim from Atlanta is a proud libertarian. Aunt Kellie from Texas is a staunch conservative. Your cousin John from California is a die-hard liberal. And guess what? They're all together to have an amazing time and share their viewpoints of the world. Although we don't always agree with each other, we welcome these varied opinions and welcome the conversation," reads the description.

Via Twitter, Trump Threatens To Cancel Mexico Visit To White House Over Wall Credit: The Twitter Inc. accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @POTUS and @realDoanldTrump, are seen on an Apple Inc. iPhone arranged for a photograph in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto canceled a visit to the White House planned for next week after Trump on Thursday reinforced his demand, via Twitter, that Mexico pay for a barrier along the U.S. southern border to stem illegal immigration. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The rest of the description makes TRUTH Social sound a lot like Twitter. Users can create a profile to "express your unique personality." And the TRUTH feed "contains posts from all those you follow brought to life with the help of thumbnail photos, links, and more."

Donald Trump Jr. appeared on Fox News Wednesday to tout TRUTH Social, calling it a "platform for everyone to express their feelings."

But a close look at the site's terms of service shows there are limitations to what can be posted. For example, users must agree not to "attempt to impersonate another user or person or use the username of another user."