Trump Will Meet with Gov. Cuomo at the White House on Tuesday: ‘Believe It or Not, We Get Along’

After weeks of trading jabs over the novel coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will meet at the White House on Tuesday afternoon to discuss testing.

“Believe it or not, we get along,” Trump, 73, told reporters during Monday’s coronavirus briefing.

Cuomo, 62, said at his own briefing on Tuesday morning that he was expecting to talk about coordinating coronavirus testing with the president later in the day.

“We have to do better,” Cuomo said, referencing coronavirus testing availability and capabilities. “We have to do more.”

Cuomo and Trump have gone back-and-forth throughout the crisis, arguing — through social media and respective TV appearances — over the amount of medical supplies New York needed to treat the virus patients, the limits of Trump’s authority over the states and whether Cuomo had been appreciative enough.

”I don’t know what I’m supposed to do, send a bouquet of flowers?” Cuomo asked reporters last week in response to Trump’s repeated claims that he hadn’t been thanked enough by some governors for assistance during the pandemic.

Trump’s critics, including Cuomo, have said he moved too slowly to respond and didn’t treat the virus with seriousness early on, even as some government and health officials were warning about the growing threat.

In late February, Trump said Democrats were politicizing the virus as a “hoax” designed to damage his presidency during an election year. He also downplayed it compared to the seasonal flu.

New York quickly became the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. Cuomo asked the federal government for help with backup medical supplies and the construction of triage hospitals around New York City, the epicenter of the epicenter.

“YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President,” Cuomo tweeted at him on March 16 after Trump tweeted that Cuomo needed to “do more.”

The rapidly growing emergency has sometimes turned into a partisan face-off, despite both Cuomo and Trump saying they want to focus on public health and not politics. (The Democratic governor was a leading Trump critic long before the coronavirus emerged.)

As of Tuesday, about 38,000 people had died in America because of the coronavirus out of more than 780,000 confirmed cases of the virus, according to a New York Times tracker. Some 14,000 of those deaths were in New York.

At one point, Trump suggested he didn’t think New York needed the thousands of ventilators Cuomo said would be used to treat ill patients.

The governor responded: “You pick the 26,000 people who are going to die because you only sent 400 ventilators.”

Later, when Trump wrongly claimed he had the power to tell states when to lift stay-at-home orders, Cuomo said: “You don’t become king because there’s a national emergency.”

Last week, as Trump seemingly live-tweeted the governor’s press conference and asserted the New York leader “should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining,’ ” Cuomo swatted back in real time.

“First of all, if he’s sitting home watching TV maybe he should get up and go to work, right?” Cuomo told reporters. “Second, let’s keep emotion and politics out of this and personal ego, if we can, because this is about the people and it’s about our job. Let’s try to focus on that.”

