Trump Jabs at Cuomo — Who Responds in Real Time on TV: 'Maybe He Should Get Up and Go to Work'

Less than a day after insisting he had a “great relationship” with governors, President Donald Trump went after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Twitter — leading to Cuomo’s response in real time, during a televised coronavirus briefing.

Trump, 73, had tweeted that Cuomo, 62, “should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining’ ” as the New York leader, a Democrat, told reporters during his daily coronavirus briefing that the state wasn’t ready to reopen its economy until it had widespread testing capabilities, which would require the federal government’s help.

Cuomo’s update came after Trump announced new guidelines Thursday afternoon for how states could begin to reopen, but only when local officials felt it was safe to do so.

This was a reversal from the president’s incorrect claim that he had the “total” authority to make states resume business and public gatherings as normal — a position that led Cuomo to jab back at him earlier in the week.

Trump’s Friday tweet came as he was seemingly watching Cuomo’s comments about the federal government on a White House TV.

The New York governor responded in real time during Friday’s press briefing.

“First of all, if he’s sitting home watching TV maybe he should get up and go to work, right?” Cuomo told reporters after being made aware that Trump was apparently live-tweeting the briefing. “Second, let’s keep emotion and politics out of this and personal ego, if we can, because this is about the people and it’s about our job. Let’s try to focus on that.”

Trump and Cuomo have gone back-and-forth throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as New York rapidly became the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States.

More than 12,000 people had died there as of Friday, according to a New York Times tracker, out of more than 222,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, from the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

By March, numerous businesses as well as schools and public events were closed nationwide to slow new infections while researchers work on treatments and a vaccine.

Trump incorrectly claimed on Monday that he had the ultimate power to decide when to reopen the country before reversing that position on Thursday when he announced he would defer state governors but was providing a set of guidelines to help shape their strategies

The president also claimed Thursday he was on “great” terms with governors from both political parties, even though he has criticized Cuomo and other Democratic state leaders such as California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan’s Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Washington’s Gov. Jay Inslee.

“I’ve dealt with them a long time and we’ve had a great relationship,” Trump said. “Democrat, Republican — the relationship has been good.”



While Cuomo has responded to Trump in kind, other politicians have generally signaled they want to avoid confrontations to focus on the virus response.

During his tweet-storm on Friday Trump posted an all-caps call to to “LIBERATE” Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia (all run by Democrats) — causing the anti-Trump response “Liberate America” to trend on Twitter.

Cuomo didn’t mince words in his response to the president’s tweets during his live press briefing on Friday, calling Trump’s reversal a “graceful 180.”

He complained that airline industries were getting a $25 billion bailout while states like New York were still asking the federal government for help treating patients and mitigating the spread of the virus.

“Why don’t you show as much consideration to states as you did to your big businesses and to your airlines?” Cuomo asked.

The governor’s spats with the president had seemingly peaked late last month when Trump publicly questioned whether New York needed the amount of ventilators that Cuomo requested from the federal government.

In recent days, Trump has fanned the flame on their disagreement over the ventilators, criticizing Cuomo’s request because New York didn’t use all the medical aid, such as hospital beds and ventilators, that the federal government sent the state.

Cuomo said Friday the state had made its projections for the amount of hospital beds it needed based on the federal government’s guidance.

“They’re your projections, Mr. President,” Cuomo said. “So, were we foolish for relying on your projections, Mr. President?”

Cuomo also responded to Trump’s repeated claims that he hadn’t been thanked enough by some governors for assistance during the pandemic. Cuomo told reporters that he “applauded” the president for the federal government’s efforts in helping build pop-up hospitals around the city and sending the a Navy ship to the New York harbor to help treat sick people in the city.

”I don’t know what I’m supposed to do,” Cuomo said, “send a bouquet of flowers?”

