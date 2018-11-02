Donald Trump Reacts to Alec Baldwin's Arrest: 'I Wish Him Luck'

President Donald Trump offered some rare friendly words to his SNL impersonator Alec Baldwin after the actor was arrested on Friday over allegedly punching a man over a parking dispute in New York City.

“I wish him luck,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before moving on to other questions, according to a pool report.

Trump and Baldwin have traded barbs ever since the former 30 Rock star began impersonating the president on Saturday Night Live in 2016.

The actor, who won an Emmy for the portrayal, has also been an outspoken critic of Trump throughout his presidency. Baldwin has called Trump “the candidate made of hate,” while Trump has knocked Baldwin’s impression of him as “sad” and “mean-spirited.”

Baldwin, 60, was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. Friday after he allegedly punched a man on East 10th Street between University Place and Broadway, a New York City Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Baldwin remains in police custody at the 6th Precinct, the spokesperson says.

The alleged victim, a 49-year-old male, was struck on the left side of the face and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, the spokesperson says.

No additional details of the incident were available. A rep for Baldwin did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.