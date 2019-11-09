Donald and Melania Trump Attend Alabama-LSU Game as Protests Take Place Outside Venue

Image zoom Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Unlike the previous welcomes Donald Trump has received while attending recent sporting events, he was not booed while attending the University of Alabama’s game against Louisiana State University on Saturday.

The president was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump at Bryant-Denny Stadium, where the SEC rivals went toe-to-toe in the biggest college football duel of the season so far.

The couple was recognized on the scoreboard early in the first quarter of the game. The Trumps sat in a box owned by local real estate businessman Jim Wilson and were joined by Republican Reps. Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson, Ralph Abraham and Garret Graves as well as Alabama Republican Reps. Robert Aderholt, Bradley Byrne and Gary Palmer.

Meanwhile, before the game, there were multiple signs of protest, including an inflatable blimp resembling a baby Donald Trump wearing a diaper, according to ESPN, which also reported there was also a sign that read “Roll Tide Impeach 45.”

Ahead of Trump’s visit to Alabama’s campus, a message was sent by a school official, warning that anybody sitting in the student section would be instantly “removed” if they exhibited any “disruptive behavior, according to the Washington Post.

Following a backlash against the warning, Alabama’s student government issued a new statement, which stated that reports had “erroneously assigned a political context to a message meant only to remind students about heightened security and the consequences of altercations or other behaviors unbecoming of a University of Alabama student.”

“The SGA strongly affirms its belief in free speech and the rights of all students to express their opinions,” the statement read.

The messages to University of Alabama students about “disruptive behavior” came a week after Trump was booed by some attendees at the Ultimate Fighting Championship in New York City. Although there were some cheers at the event, videos shared on social media showed large amounts of boos directed at him, as well as signs that read “Remove Trump” and “Impeach Trump.”

He was met with a similarly unfavorable welcome at Game 5 of the World Series in late October, when he attended a Washington Nationals game with Mrs. Trump. When the couple’s image flashed on the big screen, critics in the crowd booed with some also chanting “lock him up.”

Days later, the president was once-again booed at Nationals stadium during the final game of the World Series, which he was not present for, when a pro-Trump campaign ad was played during a commercial break.