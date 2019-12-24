Donald Trump Admits He's 'Still Working' on a Christmas Gift for Melania: 'A Little Time Left'

Image zoom Melania Trump, Donald Trump Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The countdown to Christmas Day may be ticking, but President Donald Trump still has yet to find the perfect gift for wife Melania Trump.

Trump, 73, admitted in a video conference call to deployed troops that while he’s bought the first lady a “beautiful card,” he doesn’t yet have a Christmas present to accompany it.

“I’m working on a lot of things,” he told the soldiers from his Mar-A-Lago club in Florida on Tuesday after he was asked what he’d gotten Mrs. Trump, 49. “I got her a beautiful card that — actually, I had a number of them, I picked the nicest one.”

Though the Republican went on to praise their relationship as one with a “a lot of love,” he admitted he was “still working on a Christmas present.”

“Is that okay?” he asked. “There’s a little time left. Not too much, but there’s a little time left … You made me think. I’m going to have to start working on that real fast.”

Trump’s gifts for his wife — or lack thereof — have made headlines before, like when he called in to Fox & Friends on the first lady’s 48th birthday in April 2018.

During the call, the president was asked what he’d gotten her as a gift, and he grew defensive, telling the hosts: “Well, I better not get into that because I may get in trouble. … Maybe I didn’t get her so much.”

He later explained that he’d bought her a “beautiful card and some beautiful flowers,” but was too busy to be “running out looking for presents.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Trump also addressed his famous cameo in the 1992 holiday film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York after he was asked if it’s his favorite Christmas flick.

“A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” he said. “I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly, and it was an honor to do it. And it turned out to be a big hit obviously, it’s a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest, so it’s an honor to be involved in something like that. You always like to see success.”

The conversation eventually veered to less festive topics such as North Korea and Roger Stone once Trump ended the call to take questions from reporters.

After he was asked what options he would consider amid increasing concerns that North Korea will conduct a long-range missile test in the coming days, Trump said, “We’ll see what happens.”

“Let’s see. Maybe it’s a nice present. Maybe it’s a present where he sends me a beautiful vase as opposed to a missile test, right? I may get a vase,” he said. “I may get a nice present from him. You don’t know, you never know.

He also said he “hadn’t thought of” pardoning Stone, who was convicted last month of obstruction of a congressional investigation, among other things, but did say that he thought Stone’s treatment by the Democrats was “very unfair.”

Trump will have to stand trial before the Senate in the new year after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him last week on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his Ukraine scandal.

Trump, who has adamantly denied wrongdoing despite testimony otherwise, is only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.