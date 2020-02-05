President Donald Trump Acquitted in Senate Impeachment Trial — Though 1 Republican Voted to Convict

President Donald Trump’s historic impeachment trial ended Wednesday afternoon with an acquittal on both charges, though one Republican broke ranks with conservatives to vote to remove him from office.

The acquittal, which had long been expected, was the final chapter in a bitter debate over whether Trump had betrayed the Constitution in lobbying Ukraine’s government to investigate his political rivals.

In December, the House of Representatives impeached him on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In the final vote, the Senate found Trump not guilty on charges of abuse of power by a 52-48 vote, with Sen. Mitt Romney as the lone Republican to vote to convict. The Senate found Trump not guilty on charges of obstruction of Congress by a 53-47 vote. At least 67 guilty votes were needed to convict the president and remove him from office.

The vote — almost completely along party lines, though Romney’s defection is a blow to conservative unity — took place after Senate Republicans voted down a motion last week to hear additional testimony from witnesses such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

“I believe that attempting to corrupt an election to maintain power is about as egregious an assault on the Constitution as can be made and for that reason, it is a high crime and misdemeanor,” Romney said earlier Wednesday in a floor speech explaining his vote to convict. “I have no choice under the oath that I took but to express that conclusion.”

No U.S. president has ever been convicted by the Senate after being impeached. Like Trump, Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were acquitted in the Senate, while President Richard Nixon resigned before he could be impeached for the Watergate scandal.

Trump has maintained his innocence throughout the impeachment process, often labeling it a “sham,” and insisting he did nothing wrong at all with Ukraine. Conservatives have also long labeled the impeachment process as a purely partisan revenge scheme by Democrats after their 2016 loss.

In recent days, however, even some Republican Senators who acquitted Trump conceded he had acted improperly.



RELATED: What You Need to Know About Donald Trump’s Historic Impeachment Trial and How It Will Play Out



Image zoom Rep. Adam Schiff speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate on Jan. 22. AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Trump's personal attorney Jay Sekulow speaks at a news conference during the Senate impeachment trial on Jan. 24. Alex Wroblewski/Getty

RELATED: Republican Senator Says She’s ‘Disturbed’ By Mitch McConnell’s Coordination with Trump on Impeachment Trial

A months-long House investigation found that Trump had withheld some $400 million in military aid to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter.

The House impeachment managers — analogous to prosecutors — argued at Trump’s Senate trial that his efforts to bribe Ukraine into launching investigations against Biden, one of the leading Democratic candidates in the 2020 election, was an effort to invite a foreign government to interfere in an American election.

Trump and his defense team, in response, said that he did nothing wrong and that it was within his presidential purview to investigate possible corruption. What’s more, the defense contended, Democrats were seeking to remove the president from office ahead of his 2020 re-election bid.

The heated debates over the course of the two-week impeachment trial once caused Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, who was overseeing the proceedings, to scold both sides about their tone.

“I think it is appropriate for me to admonish both the House managers and the President’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” Roberts said. “One reason it has earned that title is because its members avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse.”

The disdain between the political parties was showcased Tuesday night during a surreal State of the Union in which Trump addressed the same lawmakers who were seeking to remove him from office because of his alleged offenses.

Both he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traded symbolic jabs: first, when he appeared to skip her handshake offer before his speech and later when she tore up a copy of his remarks as soon as he was done talking.

“It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternative,” Pelosi told reporters afterwards, calling it a “dirty speech.” The White House criticized the gesture as disrespectful.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Tore Up a Copy of Trump’s State of the Union as Soon as He Was Finished

Image zoom House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signs the resolution to transmit the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate for trial. Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

The Senate trial had its veracity questioned from the start, after Republican Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said in December that he would work in “total coordination” with the White House to ensure President Trump was quickly acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial.

The senator’s comment angered Democrats and “disturbed” some Republican lawmakers.

Sen. McConnell’s assurance to make quick work of the impeachment trial hit some roadblocks, though, namely when The New York Times reported that Bolton, Trump’s former National Security Advisor, alleged in an unpublished manuscript for his upcoming memoir that the president explicitly linked the U.S. military aid to Ukraine to the country’s willingness to investigate the Bidens.

RELATED: Donald Trump Impeached by House of Representatives Over Ukraine Scandal

For a brief moment, it looked like Bolton’s bombshell revelations might be enough motivation for Republican senators to join Democrats in voting to hear from additional witnesses. However, only Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Susan Collins voted in favor of allowing more testimonies and the vote failed, 51-49, all but ensuring Trump would be acquitted without much contest — or context, Democrats continued to argue.

Pelosi, who called for the initial impeachment investigation in the House, said the lack of witnesses in the trial meant that there wasn’t a way to fully, or accurately, acquit President Trump.

“You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial,” Pelosi told reporters in a press conference last Wednesday. “You don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses and documentation and all of that.”

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, laid into the Senate on Wednesday as senators gave their closing remarks on the trial, which Democrats continued to argue was ending without hearing all the evidence available.

“We have become a body that does nothing,” Bennet said, blasting the “pathetic” and “lazy” Senate body for not allowing additional witnesses to testify. “We can’t even bring ourselves to have witnesses and evidence as part of a fair trial.”

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono warned Wednesday afternoon that the Senate will be “complicit in his next scheme” in acquitting Trump.

Although the president’s impeachment trial is over, some Democrats aren’t satisfied with letting President Trump off the hook for his role in the Ukraine scandal.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, who led the Judiciary Committee in Trump’s impeachment in the House, told reporters Wednesday that he would “likely” subpoena former National Security Advisor John Bolton even after the Senate trial concludes.



“I think it’s likely, yes,” Nadler said. “When you have a lawless president, you have to bring that to the fore and you have to spotlight that. You have to protect the Constitution despite the political consequences.”