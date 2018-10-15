Donald Trump Says He 'Doesn't Trust' Everyone in the White House: 'I'm Not a Baby'

President Donald Trump appeared on 60 Minutes on Sunday, marking his first time on the program since taking office.

Trump, 72, taped the interview with Lesley Stahl on Thursday at the White House, according to CNN’s Reliable Sources, which cited people familiar with the matter.

During their discussion, Stahl asked Trump about comments First Lady Melania Trump made in her recent interview with ABC News. “Melania has said that there are still people in the White House that she doesn’t trust, and that you shouldn’t trust either,” said Stahl.

“I don’t trust everybody in the White House, I‘ll be honest with you,” Trump responded. “I’m usually guarded. And I think I’m guarded anyway. But I’m not saying I trust everybody in the White House. I’m not a baby.”

He continued: “This is a tough business. This is a vicious place. Washington, D.C. is a vicious place. The attacks, the bad-mouthing, the speaking behind your back. But you know, in my way I feel very comfortable here.”

The president revealed he wasn’t happy with everyone in his cabinet and departures could be coming, but he did not name names.

Trump had previously turned down requests to appear on 60 Minutes, the most-watched news program in the country, CNN reported.

The interview comes as Trump faces criticism for failing to confront Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident Saudi journalist who had been living in the United States. “We are going to get to the bottom of it and there will be severe punishment,” he told Stahl.

Trump has said that U.S. investigators are looking into how Khashoggi disappeared at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul but made clear that he does not plan to cut off arms sales to Saudi Arabia because of the incident, according to The Guardian.

“At this moment they deny it. Could it be them? Yes. In the not to distant future I think we’ll know.”

The 60 Minutes sit-down comes on the heels of Melania Trump‘s interview with ABC on Friday night.

Among other topics, the first lady discussed her influence with her husband.

Asked about rumors that she has “100 percent” control over President Trump, she said: “I wish! I give him my honest advice and honest opinions and then he does what he wants to do.”