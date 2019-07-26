Image zoom The "Donald Trump's House of Wings" skit from Saturday Night Live Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

A 2004 Saturday Night Live skit that shows President Donald Trump spoofing his love of selling anything with his name on it, even if it means being surrounded by people in chicken suits, is back in the spotlight.

The fake commercial features Trump at the height of his fame as The Apprentice host wearing a bright yellow suit hawking “Donald Trump’s House of Wings.”

Despite having aired as a part of the April 2004 episode that Trump hosted, the sketch was not in SNL DVDs that include the episode, according to previous Inside Edition and CNN reports. At the time, the clip was also missing from the episode on Hulu, according to Inside Edition.

The sketch previously made headlines in 2015, during Trump’s presidential campaign. It recently recirculated in multiple viral tweets and was written up anew by RT (better known as the Russia Today network).

“Trump is still just as tacky as he was in this video, but now his brand is America, and instead of chicken wings he sells laser-guided missiles to Saudi Arabia,” one Twitter user wrote this week.

But conservative pundit Allie Beth Stuckey was in support, writing, “This is amazing and somehow makes me like him more.”

Other users expressed similarly strong feelings: “the greatest thing ever,” “both horrifying and amazing” and “I’m dying.”

In the commercial, fan-favorites Kenan Thompson, Seth Myers, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler all sing a take-off of the 1984 pop hit “Jump,” by the Pointer Sisters, dressed in costumes that make them look like newly hatched chickens. The lyrics have been satirically altered to extol the virtues of Trump-branded chicken.

“You know our wings will make you happy. Trump in! You know our wings will fill you up. Trump,” they sing.

In between song verses, Trump says: “Am I saying I’m a chicken-wing expert? No, but I can tell you this: The wing is hands down the best part of the chicken, better than the head, better than the torso, better than the back. And at Donald Trump’s House of Wings, you can get them with five different levels of hotness,”

(“And if you like celery,” he adds, “congratulations: It’s on the house.”)

Image zoom Alec Baldwin (left) portraying President Donald Trump on SNL and President Trump Will Heath/NBC/NBCU/Getty; Getty

Image zoom Trump hosting SNL in 2015 SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 16 -- Air Date 04/03/2004 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler, Kenan Thompson, Donald Trump, Seth Meyers, Maya Rudolph during the "Donald Trump's House of Wings" skit on April 3, 2004 (Photo by Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Trump has a long and recently heated relationship with the storied sketch comedy show, which has been inviting him on and mocking him since the late 1980s.

“It’s great to be here at Saturday Night Live, but I’ll be completely honest, it’s even better for Saturday Nigh Live that I’m here,” Trump said in his opening monologue in the 2004 episode.

Trump has not appeared on the show since he hosted in 2015, early in his presidential campaign, when he appeared with his impersonators during his monologue and got yelled at for being a racist by Larry David.

In the four years since, however, he has grown increasingly sensitive to the show’s jokes, blasting it as “one sided coverage” and suggesting it should be investigated by the government.