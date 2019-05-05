Donald & Melania Trump Wish a ‘Feliz Cinco de Mayo!’ After Threatening More Troops to Mexico Border

A little over a week after threatening to send more troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, Donald and Melania Trump are saying “Feliz Cinco de Mayo!”

“I send my greetings and best wishes to all those celebrating Cinco de Mayo. On this day 157 years ago, the Mexican people valiantly defended their freedom and prevailed in the Battle of Puebla,” the president said in a statement, adding, “As we honor the anniversary of this historic victory, we celebrate the courage and patriotism the Mexican soldiers exemplified in defeating the invading army of Napoleon III.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In his Cinco de Mayo message, Trump concluded with praise for Mexican-Americans.

“We also acknowledge the remarkable achievements of Mexican Americans and the many contributions they have made, and continue to make, to our Nation,” Trump said. “Melania and I hope those who are celebrating enjoy today’s festivities. Feliz Cinco de Mayo!”

RELATED: Donald Trump Tells Everyone ‘to Get Back to Business’ Days After His Anti-Biden Twitter Outburst

This was a stark contrast to Trump’s April 24 remarks about renewed threats and commentary on Mexican troops, following an incident between Mexican soldiers and U.S. personnel at the border. According to the Associated Press, Mexico claimed the incident was one of misunderstanding, while Trump had another, baseless explanation.

On Twitter, Trump claimed, without evidence, that Mexico’s soldiers created the incident “as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border.”