Donald & Melania Trump Wish a ‘Feliz Cinco de Mayo!’ After Threatening More Troops to Mexico Border

Hours later, Trump also announced the new head of ICE
A little over a week after threatening to send more troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, Donald and Melania Trump are saying “Feliz Cinco de Mayo!”
“I send my greetings and best wishes to all those celebrating Cinco de Mayo. On this day 157 years ago, the Mexican people valiantly defended their freedom and prevailed in the Battle of Puebla,” the president said in a statement, adding, “As we honor the anniversary of this historic victory, we celebrate the courage and patriotism the Mexican soldiers exemplified in defeating the invading army of Napoleon III.”
In his Cinco de Mayo message, Trump concluded with praise for Mexican-Americans.
“We also acknowledge the remarkable achievements of Mexican Americans and the many contributions they have made, and continue to make, to our Nation,” Trump said. “Melania and I hope those who are celebrating enjoy today’s festivities. Feliz Cinco de Mayo!”
RELATED: Donald Trump Tells Everyone ‘to Get Back to Business’ Days After His Anti-Biden Twitter Outburst
This was a stark contrast to Trump’s April 24 remarks about renewed threats and commentary on Mexican troops, following an incident between Mexican soldiers and U.S. personnel at the border. According to the Associated Press, Mexico claimed the incident was one of misunderstanding, while Trump had another, baseless explanation.
On Twitter, Trump claimed, without evidence, that Mexico’s soldiers created the incident “as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border.”
“Better not happen again!” he added. “We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning!”
Just hours after this celebratory Cinco de Mayo statement release, Trump announced that Mark Morgan had been selected to lead the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
RELATED VIDEO: Joe Biden Announces He Is Running for President Against Donald Trump After Skipping 2016 Race
“I am pleased to inform all of those that believe in a strong, fair and sound Immigration Policy that Mark Morgan will be joining the Trump Administration as the head of our hard working men and women of ICE,” he wrote on Twitter. “Mark is a true believer and American Patriot. He will do a great job!”
Morgan, a former FBI agent and Obama-era director of Customs and Border Protection, has been outspoken about his support for Trump’s wall along U.S.-Mexico border.