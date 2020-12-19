Donald and Melania Trump Share Final White House Christmas Portrait Before Leaving Office

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are commemorating their final Christmas in the White House.

In their official Christmas portrait, which was released on Friday, the couple wears matching tuxedos while posing on the Grand Staircase of the White House. According to a Tweet shared by the first lady, the image was taken on Dec. 10 — just days before the Electoral College made the results of the presidential election official.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” the Tweet read.

Although the Trumps previously released holiday portraits in 2017 and 2018, they did not release one last year.

Last month, Mrs. Trump, who will leave office alongside her husband on Jan. 20, unveiled the theme of her final White House Christmas decorations.

"During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share 'America the Beautiful' and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation," she wrote on Instagram, also sharing a gallery of snapshots. "Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home."

"Over the past four years I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens. From coast to coast, the bond that all American’s share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year,” Mrs. Trump said in a press release. “Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for the holiday season. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.”

In an annual Christmas-time tradition, earlier this week, she also visited the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., reading a book to the young patients.

"It is wonderful to be here," Mrs. Trump said. "This is one of my favorite events during the holiday time."

According to a pool report, only two children were in attendance for the reading, both of whom sat on a carpet in front of the first lady, who removed her face mask prior to the reading.

A representative for the hospital told CNN that D.C. health regulations do not require people to wear a mask when "giving a speech for broadcast or an audience, provided no one is within six feet of the speaker."