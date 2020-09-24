Mourners outside the Supreme Court building on Thursday chanted "vote him out!"

Crowd Boos Donald Trump, Chants 'Vote Him Out!' as He Pays His Respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were booed at the Supreme Court building on Thursday before they turned and walked away following a brief visit to pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The first couple made the scheduled visit to pay their respects to the late Ginsburg outside the Supreme Court building, two days before the president says he'll act against her dying wish and replace the liberal icon with a conservative judge on the high court.

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 last Friday from complications of metastatic cancer.

Hours after her death was announced, NPR reported had Ginsburg dictated to her granddaughter that she wished to not be replaced whomever Trump would nominate. "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg told her granddaughter, Clara Spera, according to the outlet.

A White House pool reporter says crowds about a block away loudly chanted, "Vote him out!," and chanted to Trump: "Honor her wish!"

Republicans were criticized for quickly vowing to fill the liberal-leaning justice's seat with a conservative replacement and this week, Trump said he'd announce his pick on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET outside the White House.

"We are going to be having a very exciting Saturday at five o’clock in the Rose Garden, where I’ll be putting forth my nominee for Supreme Court Justice," Trump, 74, told reporters on Wednesday.

The president has said the nominee will be a woman, while pundits have strongly asserted this week that he will either pick U.S. Court of Appeals Judges Amy Coney Barrett, from Indiana, or Barbara Lagoa, from Florida—both conservative.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump nominating a replacement before the election would equate to "constitutional abuse," after Republicans in the Senate blocked President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland ahead of the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, mourners have turned out by the thousands to say goodbye to Ginsburg this week, as she lies in repose on the top steps of the Supreme Court for two days.

Ginsburg was remembered on Wednesday by Chief Justice John Roberts as "a rock star," while members of the public took turns honoring Ginsburg with flowers, photographs, and moments of silence from the Court's bottom steps.

President Bill Clinton, former 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, and Vice President Mike Pence were among the current and former elected officials to pay their respects at the Court building.

"Ruth was a trailblazer, and obviously an icon for women in general, and particularly for young lawyers like myself," Mrs. Clinton, 72, told PEOPLE earlier this week.

"In private, Ruth was funny, witty, good company," Clinton continued, adding, "She had a full and rich life and she’s somebody who I think is really worthy of all the adulation that is being put forth about her, particularly coming from young people—and not just young women.”