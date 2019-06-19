On Tuesday Donald Trump Jr. mocked Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden for saying America will “cure cancer” if he is elected — something President Donald Trump also promised.

“What was the good one last week?” Don Jr., 41, told the crowd at his father’s 2020 reelection campaign kickoff in Orlando, Florida. “Remember? Joe Biden comes out, ‘Well, if you elect me president, I’m going to cure cancer.’ Wow, why the hell didn’t you do that over the last 50 years, Joe?”

While Trump Jr. criticized the former vice president — whose eldest son, Beau, died from the disease — President Trump soon claimed at that very same rally that the country would cure cancer (and AIDS) under his leadership:

“We will push onward with new medical frontiers,” he said. “We will come up with the cures to many, many problems, to many, many diseases — including cancer and others, and we’re getting closer all the time.”

Biden, 76, is polling well ahead of other Democrats seeking the presidential nomination. Earlier this month he vowed to find a cure for cancer should he defeat Trump, 73, in the upcoming 2020 election.

“A lot of you understand what loss is and when loss occurs, you know that people come up to you and tell you ‘I understand’ if you lose a husband, a wife, a son, a daughter, a family member,” Biden told the crowd at an Ottumwa, Iowa, rally on June 11.

“That’s why I’ve worked so hard in my career to make sure that — I promise you if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America: We’re going to cure cancer,” he said.

While serving as vice president, Biden was responsible for the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative which “accelerate(s) cancer research aims to make more therapies available to more patients, while also improving our ability to prevent cancer and detect it at an early stage,” according to the organization’s website.

Since leaving office, Biden has continued his efforts into cancer research, overseeing the Biden Cancer Initiative, which “is a response to the lack of a cohesive, comprehensive and timely approach to cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, research, and care,” the website explains.

Biden stepped down from overseeing the organization upon announcing his 2020 presidential campaign earlier this year.

His son’s deadly diagnosis made cancer a dear issue to Biden.

“When my son was diagnosed with Stage IV glioblastoma, I did what any parent or loved one would do — I tried to learn as much as I could about the disease he was facing,” he said in a 2016 interview.

Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is also a strong advocate for cancer research and funding, with a focus on breast cancer awareness and prevention.

“Everything we have learned through Beau’s battle has given me great hope … This is all possible. This is within reach,” Biden has said of cutting-edge cancer treatments. “There is so much hope and promise, but we aren’t there yet.”