Donald Glover Raves About Writing with 'Amazingly Talented' Malia Obama on Upcoming Series

"She's working really hard," Donald Glover said of Malia Obama, who's writing on his upcoming Amazon series about a Beyoncé-type character, potentially titled Hive

Donald Glover has landed one of Hollywood's up-and-coming writers for his next project.

The Golden Globe winner, 38, praised Malia Obama's writing skills and work ethic after collaborating with her on his upcoming Amazon series as he spoke to Vanity Fair during Thursday's season 3 premiere of Atlanta at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

"She's just like, an amazingly talented person," said Glover. "She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

He tapped Obama, 23, to share her experiences for the series potentially titled Hive, reportedly about a Beyoncé-esque character. The Harvard graduate previously had internships on Lena Dunham's Girls and at the Weinstein Company before working as a production assistant on Halle Berry's CBS sci-fi drama series Extant.

"I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon," Glover added. "Her writing style is great."

Malia's father, former President Barack Obama, has publicly praised both of his daughters as they grow into women. He shared a sweet tribute to his oldest on her 23rd birthday, which was also Independence Day.

"Happy Fourth of July, and Happy Birthday, Malia! It's been such a joy to watch you begin to make your own way in the world with poise, grace, and humor," Barack, 60, wrote at the time. "I miss the days when you thought the fireworks were for you."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has also expressed how in awe she is of both of their daughters as she appeared on CBS This Morning last May.

"I almost forgot that this year, this summer, they're going to be 23 and 20," Michelle, 58, said of Malia and Sasha. "I mean, I'm just like 'Stop there.' I don't even have teenagers anymore. So I am excited for her next chapter. That's why I want to be as excited as every parent."