Donald and Melania Trump Quietly Received COVID Vaccine Before Leaving the White House in January

In his first public appearance since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump encouraged everyone to receive the vaccine

Former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump both received the COVID-19 vaccine in January, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Further details about their vaccination were not available.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The news was first reported by New York Times. The publication also reports that they both received at least the first dose of the vaccine before leaving the White House prior to the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

In his first public appearance since leaving office on Jan. 20, Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend.

Trump's speech mixed personal insults of Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci along with conspiracy theories about how he had actually won the last election. "Do you miss me yet?" the former president, 74, said on Sunday as he made the conference's closing speech, which he gave over an hour after his scheduled start time.

RELATED VIDEO: Donald and Melania Trump Arrive in Florida as They Skip Biden Inauguration

He also encouraged everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and continued to credit his administration for its development.

"We took care of a lot of people — including, I guess, on Dec. 21, we took care of Joe Biden, because he got his shot, he got his vaccine," Trump said, per Axios. "So everybody, go get your shot."

In December, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said during an interview on CBS' Face the Nation that Trump was delaying his vaccination due to a "medical reason," and cited an experimental antibody treatment he was given while recovering from COVID-19 in October.

"From a scientific point of view, I will remind people that the president has had COVID within the last 90 days," Adams said. "He received monoclonal antibodies and that is actually one scenario where we tell people, 'Maybe you should hold off on getting the vaccine, talk to your health provider to find out the right time.' Politics aside, there is a medical reason."