Don Lemon Fired by CNN: 'I Am Stunned'

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," Lemon said in a statement published Monday afternoon

By
Published on April 24, 2023 12:44 PM

Don Lemon has been fired by CNN, the longtime anchor announced in a tweet published Monday morning.

"I was informed this morning by my agent I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," Lemon wrote.

Lemon continued: "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

Lemon ended his statement with a thank you to his colleagues.

"With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run," he wrote. "They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best."

CNN chairman Chris Licht confirmed Lemon's departure Monday in a statement obtained by The New York Times, which says: "CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors."

Licht continued: "CNN This Morning has been on the air for nearly six months, and we are committed to its success."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Don Lemon attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Don Lemon. Dominik Bindl/Getty

The 56-year-old anchor's exit from CNN This Morning came months after he received backlash for comments he made about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being "past her prime."

Lemon made the remarks during a Feb. 16 episode of CNN This Morning, while discussing politicians' ages in a segment with co-hosts Poppy Harlow, 40, and Kaitlan Collins, 30.

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable," Lemon said, alluding to comments Haley, 51, has made suggesting that politicians over the age of 75 should be forced to take mental competency tests. "I think it's the wrong road to go down."

Lemon continued, "She says ... politicians are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

Asked by Harlow to clarify what he was trying to say, Lemon responded, "That's not according to me. ... If you Google 'When is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't necessarily — I'm not saying I agree with that."

Viewers were quick to call Lemon's remarks sexist and ageist, with many also highlighting that he is five years older than Haley.

Hours later, Lemon apologized on social media for his comments. "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he tweeted. "A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Lemon did not appear on air during the next three broadcasts, but returned in February, at which time CNN staffers were notified by Licht that Lemon had agreed to undergo training after a "frank and meaningful conversation" and would soon be returning as co-host.

"He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn," the memo obtained by PEOPLE read. "We take this situation very seriously. It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes."

Lemon's announcement came on the heels of another bombshell media shakeup after Fox News announced Tucker Carlson would leave its network.

In a statement issued roughly an hour before Lemon's tweet, the network said "FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Carlson's last program was Friday. Beginning Monday evening, the network will air Fox News Tonight as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is determined.

