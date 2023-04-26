Don Lemon Reveals Future Plans in First Public Appearance Since CNN Exit: 'Excited for a New Chapter'

Lemon, who had been co-hosting CNN This Morning since November, announced in a statement Monday that he had been fired after 17 years with the network

Published on April 26, 2023 11:01 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Don Lemon says he is looking forward to what's next, following his exit from CNN.

In his first surprise public appearance since his sudden termination at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday, the longtime anchor opened up about his "surprise" exit from the network and his plans for the future.

"You guys are more worried about me than I am," he said, on the red carpet.

"Life goes on. That's behind me, and we'll see what happens in the future," Lemon, 57, told Extra. "I live my life with no regrets and whatever I did, I did, I owned. I don't look back and don't want to change things in the past ... Onward."

According to Extra, Lemon is "excited for a new chapter," telling the outlet, "I think life is short, and whatever life hands you, you have to bob and weave and do it."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: Don Lemon attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Arturo Holmes/WireImage

He continued, "I didn't think I would be at work one evening and get a phone call that my sister had died, but I had to deal with that. I didn't think that my dad would die young of diabetes… So there are lots of things that come your way that are unexpected, but I'm a survivor.

"I come from strong, sturdy stock in Louisiana, and a lot of people are rooting for me and who love me."

Lemon said of what he plans to do from hereon: "I'm gonna spend my summer on the beach and on the boat, and with my family. Just chill out and then I'll see what happens next, but I'm fortunate enough to be in a position where I can do that."

"I have time. I don't have to rush to another job, even if I want another job," he added.

On Monday, Lemon was fired from CNN in an announcement that stunned not only viewers but also the anchor himself, who claimed his agent was tasked with telling him the news.

"After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he noted on Twitter.

Soon after Lemon's tweet, CNN pushed back on how his termination unfolded.

"Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," CNN Communications tweeted. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

