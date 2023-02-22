Don Lemon Returns to 'CNN This Morning' After Apologizing Again for Sexist Remarks: 'I'm Learning'

"I'm committed to doing better," Lemon said on Wednesday, issuing a second apology for stating on air that Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley, 51, is "past her prime"

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's politics coverage as a news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 06:50 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Don Lemon attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Don Lemon. Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty

Don Lemon returned to CNN This Morning on Wednesday, nearly one week after inviting backlash for comments he made about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being "past her prime."

The 56-year-old anchor focused solely on the news during the broadcast, kicking off the show at 6 a.m. ET by discussing President Joe Biden's remarks about Ukraine during his visit to Poland. But 25 minutes before cameras rolled, Lemon issued yet another apology for his words on Twitter.

"I appreciate this opportunity to be back on CNN This Morning today," he wrote. "To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I'm sorry. I've heard you. I'm learning from you, and I'm committed to doing better. See you soon."

Lemon made the denigrating remarks during a Feb. 16 episode of CNN This Morning, while discussing politicians' ages in a segment with co-hosts Poppy Harlow, 40, and Kaitlan Collins, 30 — the latter of whom was in Warsaw on Wednesday.

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable," Lemon said, alluding to comments Haley, 51, has made suggesting that politicians over the age of 75 should be forced to take mental competency tests. "I think it's the wrong road to go down."

Lemon continued, "She says ... politicians are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

Asked by Harlow to clarify what he was trying to say, Lemon responded, "That's not according to me. ... If you Google 'When is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't necessarily — I'm not saying I agree with that."

Viewers were quick to call Lemon's remarks sexist and ageist, with many also highlighting that he is five years older than Haley.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a rally for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Hiram, Georgia on November 6th, 2022.
Nikki Haley speaks at a rally for Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Nov. 2022. Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Hours later, Lemon apologized on social media for his comments. "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he tweeted. "A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Lemon did not appear on air during the next three broadcasts. He reportedly had a previously scheduled day off on Friday, but his absence Monday and Tuesday appeared a response to the backlash.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Monday evening, CNN staffers were notified by network chairman Chris Licht that Lemon had agreed to undergo training after a "frank and meaningful conversation" and would soon be returning as co-host.

"He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn," the memo obtained by PEOPLE read. "We take this situation very seriously. It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Don Lemon attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Don Lemon To Undergo 'Formal Training,' Will Return to 'CNN This Morning' on Wednesday
DON LEMON
Don Lemon Absent From CNN for Second Day Following Nikki Haley Remarks
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Journalist Megyn Kelly attends UJA-Federation's 2022 Music Visionary Of The Year Award Luncheon at The Pierre Hotel on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Don Lemon attends the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Megyn Kelly Calls Out Don Lemon Ahead of His Return to Television: 'This Is a Pattern with This Guy'
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Phil Mattingly
CNN's Phil Mattingly Opens Up About Becoming Chief White House Correspondent — While Raising 4 Young Kids
l
Al Roker Gets Emotional on First Day Back at 'Today' Since Health Crisis: 'My Heart Is Bursting'
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
Ed O’Keefe, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, John Dickerson, and Margaret Brennan from CBS News' 2022 Election Headquarters in Times Square
Behind the Scenes at CBS News' Election Headquarters as the Team Warms Up for the Political Super Bowl
ABC's "The View" - Season 21
'The View' Host Ana Navarro Reveals Why She Never Had Kids Despite Trying IVF: 'It Was Too Late'
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What Happened to the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Says Running for President Isn't Happening: 'My No. 1 Priority Is My Daughters'
vic faust
Former Missouri Football Player Fired by St. Louis News Station After Explicit Tirade at Co-Host
Chris Cuomo
Chris Cuomo Seeking $125 Million in Arbitration Months After Being Fired by CNN
Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker
The 'October Surprise,' Explained: History Repeats with Late-Campaign Controversies Involving Oz and Walker
Cory Booker; Ketanji Brown Jackson
Ketanji Brown Jackson Visibly Moved at Confirmation Hearing as Cory Booker Calls Her His 'Harbinger of Hope'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Says She Was 'Blindsided' by Backlash to Her 'Get Up and Work' Comments