Don Lemon To Undergo 'Formal Training,' Will Return to 'CNN This Morning' on Wednesday

Lemon is to return to CNN days after he made headlines for suggesting Nikki Haley, a Republican who recently announced her candidacy for president, was "past her prime"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 09:35 AM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Don Lemon attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Don Lemon. Photo: Dominik Bindl/Getty

Don Lemon will return to CNN This Morning this week amid controversy surrounding comments he made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley last Thursday.

CNN staffers were notified Monday evening that Lemon will be back on air Wednesday and has "agreed to participate in formal training," according to a memo obtained by PEOPLE to employees from network chairman Chris Licht.

In the note, Licht reportedly said that he had a "frank and meaningful conversation" with Lemon after the 56-year-old made headlines for suggesting Haley, 51, a Republican who recently announced her candidacy for president, was "past her prime."

"He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn," the memo read. "We take this situation very seriously. It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations (UN), speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Aug, 24, 2020
Nikki Haley. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty

Lemon's remarks came when he was discussing the age of politicians in a segment with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable," Lemon said, alluding to remarks Haley — the former governor of South Carolina — made suggesting that politicians over the age of 75 should be made to take mental competency tests. "I think it's the wrong road to go down."

Lemon continued, "She says ... politicians are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

Asked by Harlow to clarify his remarks, Lemon said, "That's not according to me. ... If you Google 'When is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't necessarily — I'm not saying I agree with that."

His remarks were soon met with a backlash, with critics calling the comments sexist and ageist.

Hours later, Lemon apologized on social media for his comments. "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he tweeted. "A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Variety and the Times report that Lemon also apologized to his colleagues Friday, saying, per the Times: "I am sorry. I did not mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone."

Lemon was absent that Friday, taking a previously-scheduled day off. Variety reports that CNN staffers were notified Sunday that Lemon would not be on air Monday.

Related Articles
DON LEMON
Don Lemon Absent From CNN for Second Day Following Nikki Haley Remarks
Don Lemon Struggles Through Tearful News of CNN Colleague Drew Griffin's Death at Age 60. Credit: CNN; NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: CNN Correspondent Drew Griffin attends The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)
Don Lemon Is Overcome with Emotion as He Shares News of CNN Colleague Drew Griffin's Death at Age 60
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
Fact-Checking the George Santos Claims: From Goldman Sachs Employee to College 'Volleyball Star'
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
Chris Cuomo
Chris Cuomo Seeking $125 Million in Arbitration Months After Being Fired by CNN
van taylor
Texas Lawmaker's Former Mistress — an ISIS Divorcée — on Why She Exposed Affair Days Before Primary
vic faust
Former Missouri Football Player Fired by St. Louis News Station After Explicit Tirade at Co-Host
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement on Monday 27th November 2017 and will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries: 22 Major Revelations
Katie Maloney (L) and Tom Schwartz attend Katie's Pucker and Pout launch party at Frederic Fekkai Hair Salon on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Hot Spots! All the Restaurants Where the Stars Are Eating
GREY S ANATOMY
'Grey's Anatomy' Cast: Where Are They Now?