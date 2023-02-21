Don Lemon To Undergo 'Formal Training,' Will Return to 'CNN This Morning' on Wednesday

Don Lemon will return to CNN This Morning this week amid controversy surrounding comments he made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley last Thursday.

CNN staffers were notified Monday evening that Lemon will be back on air Wednesday and has "agreed to participate in formal training," according to a memo obtained by PEOPLE to employees from network chairman Chris Licht.

In the note, Licht reportedly said that he had a "frank and meaningful conversation" with Lemon after the 56-year-old made headlines for suggesting Haley, 51, a Republican who recently announced her candidacy for president, was "past her prime."

"He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn," the memo read. "We take this situation very seriously. It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes. To that end, Don will return to CNN This Morning on Wednesday."

Nikki Haley. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty

Lemon's remarks came when he was discussing the age of politicians in a segment with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable," Lemon said, alluding to remarks Haley — the former governor of South Carolina — made suggesting that politicians over the age of 75 should be made to take mental competency tests. "I think it's the wrong road to go down."

Lemon continued, "She says ... politicians are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

Asked by Harlow to clarify his remarks, Lemon said, "That's not according to me. ... If you Google 'When is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't necessarily — I'm not saying I agree with that."

His remarks were soon met with a backlash, with critics calling the comments sexist and ageist.

Hours later, Lemon apologized on social media for his comments. "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he tweeted. "A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Variety and the Times report that Lemon also apologized to his colleagues Friday, saying, per the Times: "I am sorry. I did not mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone."

Lemon was absent that Friday, taking a previously-scheduled day off. Variety reports that CNN staffers were notified Sunday that Lemon would not be on air Monday.