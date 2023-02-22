A Timeline of CNN Host Don Lemon's Controversies

Don Lemon, co-host of CNN This Morning, returned to the air on Wednesday following a brief hiatus that came in the midst of backlash over comments he made about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley being "past her prime."

Lemon, one of broadcasting's first openly gay Black anchors, has since issued two written apologies for the remarks, saying he is "committed to doing better."

But the public outcry over Lemon's on-air remarks come as privately, the host's own colleagues have reportedly expressed concerns with his behavior.

A network source tells PEOPLE Lemon, 56, is frustrated after being bumped from primetime, when he left his eight-year stint at Don Lemon Tonight to join CNN's morning show as a co-anchor alongside Kaitlan Collins and Poppy Harlow.

Those frustrations, coupled with a high-stress environment, have allegedly led to behind-the-scenes blow-ups and unfiltered comments on the air.

Below, a roundup of the longtime journalist's headline-making controversies.

August 2019: Lemon Is Named in an Assault Case That's Ultimately Dropped by the Accuser and Dismissed in Court

In a 2019 lawsuit, bartender Dustin Hice accused Lemon of assault. After the lawsuit progressed into a trial, the allegations were withdrawn and the case was dismissed.

Hice's suit centered around an alleged July 2018 incident, in which Lemon was accused of physically and verbally attacking him during a night out in the Hamptons. From the start, Lemon emphatically denied the allegations.

In December 2021, a legal decision found that Hice offered contradictory testimony during an earlier deposition about the case, and that he engaged in "egregious conduct" after filing his suit. That included selectively destroying text messages, deleting social media posts (including his entire Twitter account, just one week after his suit was filed), and concealing unfavorable witnesses.

In January 2022, after the case had gone to trial, it was dropped by Hice and dismissed in court.

In a statement to PEOPLE via his attorney at the time, Hice said: "After a lot of inner reflection and a deep dive into my memory, I have come to realize that my recollection of the events that occurred on the night in question when I first met CNN anchor Don Lemon were not what I thought they were when I filed this lawsuit. As a result, I am dropping the case."

Lemon's attorney, Caroline Polisi, released a statement after the case was dropped calling it a "malicious and vulgar attack" on Lemon's character. The dismissal of the case, Polisi added, "fully vindicates Mr. Lemon and brings an end to this abusive lawsuit."

December 2022: Lemon Is Criticized for Saying Women's Soccer Is Less Interesting than Men's Soccer

In December 2022, Lemon drew criticism from his female co-hosts — Collins and Harlow — during a segment on women's soccer, in which he said on-air that men's soccer is "more interesting to watch."

"The men's team makes more money. If they make more money, then they should get more money," Lemon said. "The men's team makes more money because people are more interested in the men."

Saying she had "a big issue," with his remarks, Harlow then tried to explain to Lemon that the men's teams make more money because they get more advertising dollars.

"Until big media companies, Big Tech companies, advertisers, invest and put them on their airwaves more and allow people to see it more and gain more fans," Harlow said, per a Daily Beast report, "then you will push towards more equality. But if they are blocked in so many ways and not invested in as much, they don't even have a chance."

February 2023: Lemon Allegedly 'Screamed' at Collins Off-Camera

In early February, reports began to surface that Lemon had argued with his co-host Collins during off-camera moments, during which he allegedly accused her of interrupting him on-air.

The New York Post cited two sources who claimed Lemon approached Collins after filming and "screamed" at her.

"Don screamed at Kaitlan, who was visibly upset and ran out of the studio," one source told the outlet.

The source told the Post that CNN CEO Chris Licht instructed a producer to talk to Lemon and advise him to take the following day off in order to "cool off."

The blow-up was one of at least three from Lemon in recent months, a separate network source claims in conversation with PEOPLE.

The source tells PEOPLE that Lemon's co-workers "have been acting like everything is good. No one wants to rock the boat — they all love the show and are willing to just move on."

February 2023: Lemon Faces Backlash for Saying Nikki Haley Is 'Past Her Prime'

The latest controversy came during a Feb. 16 episode of CNN This Morning, while Lemon discussed politicians' ages in a segment with co-hosts Harlow, 40, and Collins, 30.

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable," Lemon said, alluding to comments Haley, 51, has made suggesting that politicians over the age of 75 should be forced to take mental competency tests. "I think it's the wrong road to go down."

Lemon continued, "She says ... politicians are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

Asked by Harlow to clarify what he was trying to say, Lemon responded, "That's not according to me. ... If you Google 'When is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't necessarily — I'm not saying I agree with that."

The backlash was swift, with viewers calling Lemon's remarks sexist and ageist.

Hours later, Lemon apologized on social media for his comments. "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he tweeted. "A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Lemon did not appear on air during the next three broadcasts.

During his brief hiatus, CNN staffers were notified by network chairman Licht that Lemon had agreed to undergo training after a "frank and meaningful conversation" and would soon be returning as co-host.

In a memo obtained by PEOPLE, Licht said Lemon "agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn."

"We take this situation very seriously," he added.

Lemon returned to the air six days after his comments about Haley, issuing another apology via Twitter about 25 minutes before the show began.

"I appreciate this opportunity to be back on CNN This Morning today," he wrote. "To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I'm sorry. I've heard you. I'm learning from you, and I'm committed to doing better. See you soon."