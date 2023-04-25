How a Recent Don Lemon Interview May Have Been the Final Straw for CNN

Lemon, who had been co-hosting CNN This Morning since November, announced in a statement Monday that he had been fired by CNN after 17 years with the network

By
Published on April 25, 2023 04:41 PM
US journalist Don Lemon attends the 13th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History on December 8, 2019 in New York City.
Don Lemon. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

The news of Don Lemon's sudden termination from CNN came as a shock to the longtime anchor, he said in a statement Monday — though some are suggesting that it wasn't too surprising considering the news personality's recent controversies, including one interview that reportedly put staffers on edge.

Eyebrows were raised last week during a confrontational interview Lemon had with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, himself a controversial figure who has echoed the views of many far-right Republicans.

In their heated conversation, Ramaswamy — who is Indian American — argued that Black Americans had received equal rights with the help of the National Rifle Association. Lemon responded by saying it was "insulting" that the entrepreneur was "sitting here, whatever ethnicity you are, explaining to me what it's like to be Black in America."

Also during the interview, the anchor frustratedly removed his earpiece while producers were trying to speak to him, and his co-host Poppy Harlow looked down at her phone uncomfortably. At the end of their exchange, Harlow said they look forward to having Ramaswamy back on the show and Lemon reportedly snapped, "Can we move on now, please?"

The New York Times reports that Lemon's behavior and comments during the segment "left several CNN leaders exasperated" and may have been the last straw.

Ramaswamy himself told Fox News Digital he felt the exchange "played a role" in Lemon's ouster.

Regardless of the exchange, sources tell PEOPLE that Lemon's former colleagues at the network are reeling and that no one knew the longtime television personality would soon be fired — a feeling Lemon himself echoed in his statement posted to Twitter Monday.

"I was informed this morning by my agent I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," he wrote.

Lemon continued: "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play."

CNN has since refuted Lemon's account, saying in a statement that he was "offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

In the time since Lemon's ousting, CNN has not offered an official explanation of what triggered the firing.

Shortly after the sudden termination was announced, one source told PEOPLE that many at the network were taken aback. "No one knew this was coming. No one. Everyone is floored at the way this was handled and how he was treated."

But Lemon's relationship with CNN showed recent signs of strain even before the Ramaswamy interview.

In February, he made headlines during an episode of CNN This Morning in which he discussed politicians' ages in a segment with co-hosts Harlow, 40, and Kaitlan Collins, 30.

"Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry," Lemon said in the episode. "A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

Hours later, Lemon apologized on social media for his comments. "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it," he tweeted. "A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Lemon did not appear on air during the next three broadcasts, but returned in February, at which time CNN staffers were notified by network chairman Chris Licht that Lemon had agreed to undergo training after a "frank and meaningful conversation" and would soon be returning as co-host.

"He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn," the memo obtained by PEOPLE read. "We take this situation very seriously. It is important to me that CNN balances accountability with a fostering a culture in which people can own, learn and grow from their mistakes."

