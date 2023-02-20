Don Lemon Absent From CNN for Second Day Following Nikki Haley Remarks

Lemon's absence comes days after he made headlines for suggesting Haley, a Republican who recently announced her candidacy for president, was "past her prime"

By
Published on February 20, 2023 01:48 PM
DON LEMON
Don Lemon. Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

Don Lemon was absent on Monday from a second consecutive broadcast of CNN This Morning amid controversy from comments he made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley last Thursday.

Variety reports that CNN staffers were notified Sunday that Lemon would not be on the air Monday, despite that he was expected to return to co-hosting duties after taking a previously-scheduled day off last Friday.

A rep for CNN did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about Lemon's absence, which comes after he made headlines for suggesting Haley, a Republican who recently announced her candidacy for president, was "past her prime."

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina who served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Donald Trump from January 2017 to December 2018, is 51.

The remarks came as Lemon was discussing the age of politicians in a segment with co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable," Lemon said, alluding to remarks Haley made suggesting that politicians over the age of 75 should be made to take mental competency tests. "I think it's the wrong road to go down.

Lemon — who, at 56, is five years older than Haley — continued: "She says ... politicians are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime. Sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."

RNC2020
Nikki Haley speaking at the Republican National Convention. NBC News

Pressed by Harlow to clarify his remarks, Lemon said: "That's not according to me. ... If you Google 'when is a woman in her prime,' it'll say 20s, 30s and 40s. I don't necessarily — I'm not saying I agree with that."

The backlash was swift, with critics decrying Lemon's remarks as sexist and ageist, and reports suggesting he has clashed with female colleagues in the past.

Those within the network also expressed disappointment in Lemon. The New York Times reports that CNN's chairman, Chris Licht, told staff in a recent phone call that Lemon's "remarks were upsetting, unacceptable and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hours after he made the comments, Lemon apologized via social media, writing: "The reference I made to a woman's 'prime' this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it. A woman's age doesn't define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day."

Variety and the Times report that Lemon also apologized to his colleagues Friday, saying, per the Times: "I am sorry. I did not mean to hurt anyone. I did not mean to offend anyone."

Related Articles
Former South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022.
Nikki Haley, Ex-Governor and Diplomat, Launches 2024 Presidential Run
Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something
Rep. Nancy Mace Savagely Roasts Fellow Republican Colleagues at Boozy Congressional Dinner
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks on stage about the change of the face of power in the United States after a history making number of diverse members were sworn into Congress the past elections, during a keynote discussion of the Netroots Nation progressive grassroots convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Honoree, United States Representative, Katie Porter attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: House impeachment managers (L-R) Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talk to reporters before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Both the House managers and Trump's defense lawyers were admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts during Tuesday's 13-hour-long session. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch
Kanye West speaks during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House
Kanye West's 2024 Presidential Campaign Has Received Zero Donations, According to Campaign Filings
Rift Between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Spills Into Public View
Trump Lashes Out at Ron DeSantis Amid Rumors of a 2024 Campaign: 'It's Always About Loyalty'
Don Lemon Struggles Through Tearful News of CNN Colleague Drew Griffin's Death at Age 60. Credit: CNN; NEW YORK, NY - MAY 31: CNN Correspondent Drew Griffin attends The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)
Don Lemon Is Overcome with Emotion as He Shares News of CNN Colleague Drew Griffin's Death at Age 60
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah holiday reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington
Biden Expected to Announce 2024 Campaign After State of the Union Address Next Month
President-Elect Trump And Vice President-Elect Pence Meet With House Speaker Paul Ryan On Capitol Hill
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Says Donald Trump Is a 'Proven Loser' and 'Fading Fast'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Don Lemon attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on December 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)
Don Lemon Bids Emotional Farewell on Final CNN Prime-Time Show: 'I Hope I Made You Proud'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at an America First Rally also attended by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on May 27, 2021 in Dalton, Georgia. The two Republicans, among the most outspoken supporters of former President Donald Trump, are co-hosting a cross-country series of rallies. , Record producer Dr. Dre attends the Universal Pictures and Legendary Pictures' premiere of "Straight Outta Compton" at Microsoft Theater on August 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Dr. Dre Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using His Song in a Video, Calls Her 'Divisive and Hateful'
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 05: Georgia Democratic Senate candidate U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks at a Get Out the Vote event with members of the Teamsters at a UPS worksite December 5, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Sen. Warnock continues to campaign throughout Georgia for the runoff election tomorrow against his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Democrat Raphael Warnock Defeats Herschel Walker in High-Profile Georgia Senate Runoff Election
Kirstie Alley during Kirstie Alley Signs Her Book "How to Lose Your Ass and Regain Your Life: Reluctant Confessions of a Big-Butted Star" - March 3, 2005 at Barnes & Noble in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Carvalho/FilmMagic)
Kirstie Alley Said She Was 'Blackballed' for Her Support of Donald Trump: Inside Her Political History
US Representative Mary Peltola (D-AK) poses during a photo session after a campaign event in Anchorage, Alaska on September 17, 2022. - Peltola is the state's first Indigenous national legislator elected to Congress. Peltola won the special election held to replace Republican congressman Don Young, who died in March after serving in the House for 49 years, but the Democrat will face Republican opponent Sarah Palin again in November in order to retain the congressional seat for a full term. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images); Sarah Palin, former governor of Alaska, during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, US, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The Conservative Political Action Conference launched in 1974 brings together conservative organizations, elected leaders, and activists. Photographer: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola Wins Full Term in House, Defeating Sarah Palin a Second Time This Year
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
McConnell Says Anyone Meeting with Antisemites and White Supremacists 'Unlikely' to Be Elected President
Phil Mattingly
CNN's Phil Mattingly Opens Up About Becoming Chief White House Correspondent — While Raising 4 Young Kids