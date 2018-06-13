Don Jr. Steps Out for Date Night with Kimberly Guilfoyle as President Trump Meets with Kim Jong Un

While President Trump was making history by meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Singapore Monday night, things were heating up back home between his son Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle.

According to the New York Daily News, the reported couple were spotted entering Guilfoyle’s New York City apartment at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night — and Trump Jr. was carrying an overnight bag.

A source who saw the pair said they arrived with two apparent Secret Service vehicles, which then remained parked outside Guilfoyle’s Upper West Side apartment.

“Now two trucks are guarding their sleepovers,” the source grumbled, according to the New York Daily News. “Draining the swamp?”

Date night seemed to have come early for Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, who according to the Daily News typically go out on Tuesdays.

The president’s eldest son, 40, and the Fox News host, 49, were also spotted outside Giulfoyle’s apartment last Tuesday — along with Trump Jr.’s Secret Service detail — for the fourth Tuesday in a row.

“Passersby have noticed the black SUVs with out of state plates parked near Guilfoyle’s building every Tuesday since early May,” the Daily News said.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Page Six reported last month that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, a co-host of Fox News’ The Five, had been dating for a few weeks after Trump Jr.’s estranged wife, Vanessa, filed for divorce in March.

“Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time,” a source told Page Six at the time. “While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly’s company.”

Trump Jr.’s rep at the Trump Organization did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa, 40, split after 12 years of marriage. The former couple share five children.

Guilfoyle, 49, a former San Francisco and L.A. prosecutor, was married to former San Francisco Mayor and current California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom for four years before they split in 2005.