Documents About a Foreign Nation's 'Nuclear Capabilities' Were Among Material Seized at Mar-a-Lago: Report

The report also claims that some of the documents taken detail U.S. operations so top-secret that only the president, Cabinet-level or near-Cabinet-level officials could access them

By
Published on September 7, 2022 11:13 AM
Presidential Residences
Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. Inset: Donald Trump. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty. Inset: Zach Gibson - Pool/Getty

New details are emerging about the classified documents allegedly found during the FBI's August search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

The Washington Post reports that "a document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities," was among the items seized.

The report also claims that some of the documents taken detail U.S. operations so top-secret that only the president, Cabinet-level or near-Cabinet-level officials could access them.

According to the Post, those documents "require special clearances on a need-to-know basis, not just top-secret clearance," and would typically be kept in a "secure compartmented information facility, with a designated control officer to keep careful tabs on their location."

Instead, the Post reports, they were being stored at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, more than a year after he left office. The Post's sources did not identify the foreign government outlined in the document or say specifically where at the resort it was found.

The report comes weeks after an inventory of the items taken in the search and unsealed by a U.S. District Court showed 11 sets of classified documents — some of which were marked as top secret, and meant to only be available in special government facilities.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The search of Mar-a-Lago came after numerous attempts by the federal government to track down missing documents from Trump's time in office. In January, after being contacted by the National Archives and Records Administration, Trump and his associates sent 184 documents from Mar-a-Lago to the archives.

In early June, FBI agents and a senior Justice Department national security supervisor reportedly visited the resort in regards to boxes of classified documents sitting in the property's basement. A Trump attorney handed over 38 documents at the time, and officials followed up with instructions to install a stronger lock on the storage room door.

Trump reportedly assured officials that he had no more classified materials, but weeks later, "someone familiar with the stored papers told investigators there may be still more classified documents at the private club," per The Wall Street Journal.

In August, agents came back with the warrant, ultimately leaving with more than 100 documents.

Trump has said documents stored at Mar-a-Lago had been declassified by him, though it's unclear if he undertook any formal process to declassify them. The claim has also been refuted by more than a dozen former Trump administration officials.

A federal judge on Monday granted Trump's bid that a "Special Master" be appointed to review the documents seized by the FBI in August, setting a Friday deadline for the former president's attorneys and Justice Department prosecutors to submit a list of candidates to serve in the role.

Related Articles
Presidential Residences
A Timeline of the DOJ's Investigation into How Donald Trump Has Handled Classified Documents
Presidential Residences
House Judiciary GOP Tweets an Eye Roll in Response to Photo Evidence of Trump Threatening National Security
Presidential Residences
Dozens of Empty Folders with 'Classified' Labels Were Found During Mar-a-Lago Search, Unsealed Doc Shows
Presidential Residences
Donald Trump Had 'More than 300' Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago: Report
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Former White House Press Secretary Says Classified Information Was Like a 'Shiny New Toy' to Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania
New Report Details Final Days of Trump Administration: 'Part Free-for-All, Part Fire Sale'
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Lawyer Told DOJ No Classified Docs Were at Mar-a-Lago Before FBI Search: Reports
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Suspected of Violating Espionage Act, According to Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant
Presidential Residences
Federal Judge Grants Bid to Appoint a 'Special Master' to Review Docs Taken During FBI Mar-a-Lago Search
French President Emmanuel Macron Receives U.S. President Donald Trump At Elysee Palace
Donald Trump Reportedly Bragged About Having Intel on French President's Love Life
This undated image released by the US Department of Justice, shows a photo attached as evidence to a court filing by the US District Court Southern District of Florida, of documents allegedly seized at Mar-a-Lago spread over a carpet. - Documents at former US President Donald Trump's Florida home were "likely concealed" to obstruct an FBI probe into his potential mishandling of classified materials, the Department of Justice said in a court filing August 30, 2022. The filing provides the most detailed account yet of the motivation for the FBI raid this month on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, which was triggered by a review of records he previously surrendered to authorities that contained top secret information
DOJ Releases Photo of Docs Seized at Mar-a-Lago, Suggests Records Were 'Concealed and Removed'
Bill Barr, Donald Trump
Bill Barr Says DOJ Was Being 'Jerked Around' By Donald Trump: They Were Deceived'
Former US President Donald Trump during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Trump used a Pennsylvania rally to vent his anger at an FBI search of his Florida home and President Joe Bidens attack on political extremism, staking his claim as his successors election rival in 2024.
In Rally for Republican Candidates, Trump Rails Against 2020 Election, Hillary Clinton and Mar-a-Lago Search
trump
Mar-a-Lago Affidavit Is Unsealed with Redactions — 38 Pages of Background Establish Probable Cause for Search
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Donald Trump Asks Court to Appoint 'Special Master' to Review Docs Taken During FBI Search