Dick Van Dyke Serenades Crowd at Bernie Sanders Rally After Endorsing the Presidential Hopeful

Dick Van Dyke is standing behind Bernie Sanders.

The 94-year-old actor appeared onstage at a Los Angeles, CA rally for the Democratic presidential hopeful on Sunday, showing his support for Sanders, 78, with a sweet song sung in the tune of “We Love You Conrad” from Bye Bye Birdie.

In videos shared on social media, Van Dyke can be seen standing by a podium as he serenades the crowd, “We love you, Bernie. Yes we do. We love you Bernie, and we’ll be true. When you’re not near us, we’re blue. Oh Bernie, we love you.”

In another, the Hollywood star cracks a joke about his age in comparison to the Vermont senator after introducing himself as “what’s left of Dick Van Dyke.”

“I would like to say a word about age. I’m 15 years older than Bernie,” he began to the thunderous applause from the audience. “I’ve always admired Bernie and I’ve followed his career.”

He continued, “He’s never been — to me — a career politician. He’s just a patriot who worked as hard as he could.”

Van Dyke’s endearing speech was well-received by fans, with one remarking on Twitter that the Mary Poppins actor “just charmed the pants off 35,000 people at the LA Convention Center.”

“Dick Van Dyke winning all the hearts,” another tweeted.

“Dick van Dyke absolutely crushed it, a third raved online. “Also, what an incredible moment to see this 94 year-old genius LIVE!”

Van Dyke appearance at the Sanders rally comes just a week after he formally endorsed the politician in a campaign video.

“I’m Dick Van Dyke and I’m a very enthusiastic supporter of Bernie Sanders,” he says in the ad released on Feb. 21. “The age question keeps coming up. I know that I’m 20 years older than Bernie. I have all my marbles! I could run for office if I wanted to. So I don’t think age — it really doesn’t matter, except for his experience and the years he’s put in.”

“I can’t understand why, according to the polls, he’s having problems with older citizens, like me,” he continues. “Why wouldn’t an older citizen vote for somebody with that kind of a record, and that kind of experience and honesty? It just doesn’t make sense to me that he’s not getting my generation. And I want to urge my generation to get out and vote for him, please.”

In the commercial, the five-time Emmy winner went on to call the upcoming election the “most important one since the end of World War II.”

“Another four years of the current administration and we won’t have democracy anymore,” he said. “Bernie has been consistent with his policies ever since I met him when he was in the Senate. He never has changed his attack because of outside pressure from the outside or when he felt the wind was blowing in another way. He stuck with who he is and what he believes in.”

“I think somebody younger like Bernie, is just a perfect candidate,” Van Dyke joked. “Yeah, I think he’ll be around a long time.”