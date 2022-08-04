Dick Cheney Says Trump Is a 'Threat to Our Republic' in Video Supporting Daughter Liz's Reelection

Dick Cheney said he "proudly voted" for his daughter Liz Cheney in a new ad supporting her reelection ahead of the Republican primary later this month

By
Published on August 4, 2022 08:06 PM
Dick Cheney (L) hugs his daughter Liz Cheney after she won the Republican primar

Former Vice President Dick Cheney is taking aim at former President Donald Trump, all while supporting his daughter, Liz Cheney.

The politician, 81, released a video on Thursday, in which he calls Trump, 76, a "coward." The clip is a new ad to support his daughter's reelection bid ahead of the Republicatican primary later this month.

Backing his daughter, who serves as the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the Capitol, Dick says, "In our nation's 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump."

"He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him," the former vice president continues.

He adds: "He is a coward. A real man wouldn't lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it, and, deep down, I think most Republicans know it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Dick then says he and his wife Lynne are "so proud" of their daughter, 56, for "standing up for the truth."

He notes that Liz is "doing what's right, honoring her oath to the constitution when so many in our party are too scared to do so."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Dick then concludes the message by sharing that his daughter is "fearless" in her fight against Trump. "She never backs down from a fight," he explains. "There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office and she will succeed."

He adds, "I'm Dick Cheney. I proudly voted for my daughter. I hope you will too."

RELATED VIDEO: Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming

On Sunday, Liz received a standing ovation at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Powell, Wyoming.

The foundation that built the facility "shares the legacy of Heart Mountain, where over 14,000 people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II." The facility was built in honor of politicians Al Simpson and the late Norm Mineta.

Among the crowd members were her father Dick, Simpson and Mineta's widow. As the crowd stood and applauded Liz, tears came to her eyes.

That night she retweeted photos of her teary-eyed in front of the audience. Her caption included a tribute to Norm Mineta and Al Simpson, writing "their lifelong friendship showed what it means to put country ahead of party."

Last month, Liz told The New York Times that her role on the Jan. 6 committee "is the most important thing I've ever done professionally," adding, "and maybe the most important thing I ever do."

The Wyoming representative has rarely campaigned in her home state due to security concerns, given her vocal investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump won close to 70% of the state's vote in the 2020 election and has endorsed Liz's opponent, Harriet Hageman.

In two weeks, on Aug. 16, Liz will face Hageman in the Republican primary. She faces an uphill battle, as Republicans in Wyoming voted to strip Liz of her party affiliation last November. Hageman currently holds a 22-point lead over Liz, as reported by the Casper Star-Tribune.

Related Articles
Liz Cheney (R-WY) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 08, 2019 in Washington, DC
Rep. Liz Cheney Brought to Tears by Standing Ovation in Her Home State of Wyoming
Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney Says Jan. 6 Role May Be 'Most Important Thing I Ever Do' as She Prepares to Lead Thursday's Hearing
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt
2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri
Joe Biden, Donald Trump
President Biden Says 'Defeated' Trump 'Lacked the Courage' to Act as Cops Faced 'Medieval Hell' on Jan. 6
US President Donald Trump walks down the West Wing Colonnade to speak to the American Legion Boys Nation and the American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, July 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
'I Don't Want to Say the Election's Over': Unseen Footage of Trump on Jan. 6 Revealed at Hearing
Donald Trump arrives to give remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022; Robin Vos, R-Rochester, talks about estimated cost of the statewide recall election
Donald Trump Just Asked a Wisconsin Lawmaker to Overturn 2020 Election Results as Jan. 6 Hearings Continue
Liz Cheney, donald trump
Liz Cheney Says Donald Trump Allegedly Tried to Call Unnamed Jan. 6 Witness After June Hearing
Dan Cox, a candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, reacts to his primary win on July 19, 2022 in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Voters will choose candidates during the primary for governor and seats in the House of Representatives in the upcoming November election.
Trump-Backed Lawmaker Who Called Mike Pence a 'Traitor' on Jan. 6 Wins GOP Primary for Maryland Governor
Trump flag
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Rep. Liz Cheney
JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Awards Liz Cheney Profile in Courage
Trump and Pence
Senate Expected to Close Electoral College Loopholes, Clarify That VP's Role in Certifying Votes Is Ceremonial
tom rice
S.C. Rep. Tom Rice, Who Voted to Impeach Trump in Wake of Jan. 6, Loses Reelection Bid After 5 Terms in Office
Rep. Adam Kinzinger
Adam Kinzinger Releases Compilation of Threatening Calls He's Received: 'The Darkness Has Reached New Lows'
Adam Kinzinger
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Warns of Nation's Violence After Someone Threatens to Execute Him, His Family
donald trump; mike pence
Mike Pence Defies Trump by Backing Georgia Governor Over Former President's Preferred Candidate