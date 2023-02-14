Sen. Dianne Feinstein Announces She Won't Run for Reelection in 2024, but Intends to Complete Her Term

The news comes amid recent claims that some lawmakers are concerned about the 89-year-old California Democrat's health

By
Published on February 14, 2023 02:47 PM
Ranking member U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill
Dianne Feinstein. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history and the oldest current member of Congress, announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in 2024, though she does intend to serve out the remainder of her term. The news comes amid recent claims that the 89-year-old California Democrat's memory is deteriorating and whispers that she has been preparing to retire.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," she said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Feinstein added: "Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That's what I've done for the last 30 years, and that's what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them."

The news comes amid reports that some lawmakers are concerned about the senator's health.

A report published by The San Francisco Chronicle in April of 2022 cited four U.S. senators, including three Democrats; three former staffers; and a Democratic House member from California, who said Feinstein's memory was deteriorating to the point that they felt she could not fulfill her job duties without the help of her staff.

"I have worked with her for a long time and long enough to know what she was like just a few years ago: always in command, always in charge, on top of the details, basically couldn't resist a conversation where she was driving some bill or some idea. All of that is gone," said one lawmaker who, according to the Chronicle, asked not to be named because of the sensitive nature of the matter.

"She was an intellectual and political force not that long ago, and that's why my encounter with her was so jarring," the lawmaker added at the time. "Because there was just no trace of that."

In a statement to PEOPLE shared by her press team, Feinstein — who has been in office since 1992 — spoke out against the accounts on her mental health after they first surfaced.

"I remain committed to do what I said I would when I was re-elected in 2018: fight for Californians, especially on the economy and the key issues for California of water and fire," she said in the statement.

She added that she has been "focused for much of the past year on my husband's health and ultimate passing," a reference to the February death of her husband, Richard Blum, but said she "remained committed to achieving results and I'd put my record up against anyone's."

Following the announcement from her office Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement of praise calling her a mentor, friend and "powerful champion for California and California values."

"A daughter of San Francisco, Senator Feinstein became the first woman to serve as mayor of the city after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk," he said. "The tragic events of that day led to her lifetime crusade for common-sense gun control laws, including her role as author of a federal assault weapons ban. For the last 30 years, she has served her state with distinction as our senior U.S. Senator, blazing a trail for a new generation of female lawmakers."

Related Articles
Rep. Katie Porter
Rep. Katie Porter Enters California's 2024 Senate Race, Hoping to Replace 89-Year-Old Dianne Feinstein
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Senate Judiciary Committee Oversight Hearing
Dianne Feinstein Was 'Diminished but Lucid' in Interview Defending Her Record, Remaining Years in Office
Ranking member U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Responds After Colleagues' Accounts That Her Memory Is Deteriorating
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks on stage about the change of the face of power in the United States after a history making number of diverse members were sworn into Congress the past elections, during a keynote discussion of the Netroots Nation progressive grassroots convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Honoree, United States Representative, Katie Porter attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: House impeachment managers (L-R) Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talk to reporters before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Both the House managers and Trump's defense lawyers were admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts during Tuesday's 13-hour-long session. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch
Adam Schiff
Popular Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff Enters Heated California Senate Race: 'The Fight of Our Lives'
U.S. Rep.-elect Katie Porter (D-CA) reads a book in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on several ballots; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot.
Katie Porter Addresses Viral 'Art of Not Giving a F---' Photo: 'I Was Absolutely Reading That Book'
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Ruben Gallego, Kyrtsen Sinema
Popular Democratic Congressman Launches Bid to Unseat Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024
Marijuana
Congress Promised a Productive Lame-Duck Session: Here's What They're Accomplishing in Final Weeks of Term
Rep. Elise Stefanik
Brace Yourself for 'Performative Gridlock' as a Divided Congress Readies Bills Crafted Purely for Headlines
Bernie Sanders, Kyrsten Sinema
Progressive Independent Bernie Sanders Attributes Kyrsten Sinema's Party Switch to 'Political Aspirations'
Donald Trump, Mo Brooks
Former Trump Ally Mo Brooks Now Says It Would Be 'Bad Mistake' to Nominate Him for President
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Love Her or Not, Nancy Pelosi's Legacy as House Speaker Is Nothing Short of Remarkable
Dianne Feinstein, Richard Blum
Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Husband Richard Blum Dies at 86: 'My Heart Is Broken'
Lauren Boebert
The Biggest Midterms Surprises, from Lauren Boebert's Neck-and-Neck Race to the Red Wave That Wasn't
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
Trump Calls for New GOP Senate Leadership, Suggests Replacement for Mitch McConnell