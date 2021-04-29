Donald and Melania Trump have spent most of their time since leaving Washington, D.C., in their private Florida club where the former president welcomes Republican lawmakers

Scenes from Trump’s Life After the White House: Golf, Meetings with Lawmakers and (Perhaps) Less TV

President Donald Trump gestures to supporters en route to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving the White House on Wednesday.

Since leaving the White House in January and settling down at his members-only Mar-a-Lago Club, former President Donald Trump's first 100 days out of office have been — sources say — much like that of many wealthy South Florida retirees.

Anecdotes in a new CNN report and according to PEOPLE's reporting paint a picture of the current life of the reality TV host-turned politician-turned former president adjusting to life in a dimmer sort of spotlight.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Largely barred from social media after the U.S. Capitol attack, a post-presidential Trump has been instead speaking out via emailed statements from his representatives and in appearances in conservative media, like Sean Hannity's Fox News show.

But Trump's life is otherwise fairly mundane, according to the CNN report detailing some of his weekly schedule.

According to the network, it includes regular rounds of golf — he usually has a 9 a.m. tee time at the namesake course near his home, where he plays 18 holes "most mornings," plus a "leisurely lunch" — as well as meetings with current GOP lawmakers and time spent reading the news and watching TV.

Businessman Donald Trump and wife Melania at the Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida, January 4, 2015 From left: Donald Trump and Melania at the Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 4, 2015 | Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty

Trumps Celebrate Easter With Church Service, Easter egg Hunt at Mar-a-Lago Donald Trump and his grandchildren celebrating Easter | Credit: Donald Trump Jr./Instagram

While one source told CNN that Trump's television consumption has slowed considerably from when he was president, ratings still appear to be top-of-mind.

"He hates being off the A block," a source told the network, referencing a term used for the lead segment in cable news.

This source insisted: "He's really thinking of running again in 2024 just to get back to that."

Trump reportedly maintains other longtime habits, such as reading The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post and then marking up articles about himself to send to advisers. The source told CNN that the former president has also been known to phone friends to complain about unflattering coverage.

"He'll usually call when there are some bad polls saying something about him or that he feels are out of whack," Trump pollster John McLaughlin told the network.

Despite the criticism of some other leading Republicans, Trump remains involved in politics. He entertains GOP lawmakers at Mar-a-Lago, including candidates "who he has no intention of endorsing," CNN reports.

According to one Trump aide, he enjoys the adulation.

There were bumps in his transition, though, CNN reported.

Palm Beach neighbors unsuccessfully tried to bar Trump from residing at his private club full-time and one source told CNN that the first few weeks following Joe Biden's inauguration were "not an easy" time.

More recently, however, Trump appears to have adjusted to life outside of Washington, D.C., often eating in the Mar-a-Lago dining room and popping in to weddings and other events held at the club to greet fans and pose for photos.

As summer approaches, he and his family are expected to decamp to their club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Wife Melania Trump, meanwhile, has been spending time at the spa with the couple's 15-year-old son, Barron.

Sources familiar conflict on some of the particulars: Insiders tell PEOPLE that Mrs. Trump's spa treatments have tapered off recently, with two sources saying they believe the former first lady gets treatments performed in her own rooms, so she isn't seen — though CNN reported she remains a spa regular.

PEOPLE's sources add that Mrs. Trump was recently seen dining outdoors at Mar-a-Lago, where she was joined by her husband, his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. The four enjoyed a pre-birthday dinner.

"They sat outside and enjoyed their dinner," a source said. "Melania is rarely seen at Mar-a-Lago since Donald has been out of office, so it was a surprise to see her."

The former first lady, who keeps separate sleeping quarters at the club from her husband, is known to have retained a few staffers for her post-White House office at Mar-a-Lago, though a source says, "She is very low-key and off the radar and wants it that way."

This source says that Mrs. Trump did make a point of being more public around the time of Barron's birthday and added that the teen has been spending more time with his dad as well.

"Donald actually played golf with Barron at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach over the weekend," a golf source tells PEOPLE. "This was a big deal and surprising."

The source added: "For those who see Donald playing golf so frequently they have rarely seen him with Barron."

A Trump spokesman did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the latest reporting.

A spokeswoman for Mrs. Trump previously told PEOPLE she "is enjoying life at Mar-a-Lago. She is focused on being a mother and putting her family first, while working on various projects that will take time to finalize."