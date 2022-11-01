Denver Editorial Board Blasts Lauren Boebert in Op-Ed: 'We Grieve That This Is Who Represents Our Great State'

The Denver Post's editorial board offered a critical assessment of Rep. Lauren Boebert, imploring voters in a new op-ed not to vote for the incumbent congresswoman.

In an editorial titled, "Please, don't give your vote to Lauren Boebert," the board begs those in western and southern Colorado not to support the incumbent lawmaker in her upcoming reelection bid.

The board writes that Boebert — who won the Republican primary election in western Colorado's Congressional District 3 in June — "has not represented the 3rd Congressional District well. Almost exclusively, she has spent her time and efforts contributing to the toxic political environment in this nation."

The editorial continues: "Boebert's unproductive approach, combined with the efforts of others, has helped erode Congress' ability to honestly debate public policy that could help people in her district."

The Post's editorial board endorses Democrat Adam Frisch, a city council member from Aspen who previously worked in finance, over Boebert, who it says "is unable or perhaps unwilling to articulate any policy nuance on the extraction of oil and gas owned by taxpayers from our public lands" and has "opposed every effort to protect public lands in the district and failed to disclose in a timely manner that her husband made almost $1 million as a consultant for the largest drilling company in the 3rd Congressional District's Piceance Basin."

Elsewhere in the piece, the editorial board details a few of Boebert's many controversies, including recent comments she made to Republican primary challenger Don Coram. As the Post notes, Boebert called Coram a "groomer," a term for a person who sexually abuses children.

From the Post: "The remark, directed at Don Coram, a conservative Republican and rancher whose son happens to be gay, is just one example of Boebert's casual yet crass cruelty, which she puts on display on a daily basis while in Washington, D.C."

Boebert has also made racist comments directed at Muslim Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, calling her a member of "the jihad squad" and accusing her of "praising terrorists."

Boebert was also accused of meeting with organizers of pro-Trump rallies on Jan. 6, 2021. She has denied any involvement in the violent riot that followed, though her tweets during the attack — "Today is 1776," one said, while another indicated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's whereabouts — have been criticized.

An avid advocate for gun rights who vowed in a political ad to carry a weapon to work in Congress, Boebert reportedly got into a standoff with Capitol Police when she refused to allow officers to search her bag after setting off metal detectors just days after the insurrection.

Boebert also interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier this year while he was speaking about increasing support for veterans — which he said was close to his heart as his older son, former National Guardsman Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015.